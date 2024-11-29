Few of the team who won the World Test Championship in 2021 are in action today, and stalwarts such as Darryl Mitchell, Devon Conway and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell are all comfortably into their 30s. Even Will Young (32) is not as young as he once was.

The Indian Premier League’s puzzling lack of interest in Kane Williamson (34) is a good thing for Kiwi test cricket fans. The former skipper looks set to accumulate stealth-50s for a few more seasons.

New captain Tom Latham is 32, but there feels a sense of steady longevity about his time at the top of the order – an opening bat in test cricket is better to be a wily survivor than a sprightly sprinter. His possible successor in the armband, Rachin Ravindra, is 25 and has shown preternatural talent and coolheadedness that can make him a top-order fixture in all formats of the game.

The bustling allrounder Glenn Phillips (27) and assassin-eyed paceman Will O’Rourke (23) combined handily for an annoying coda to the Kiwi first innings on Friday morning, and are likely to be key components of the next generation. O’Rourke with the ball, Phillips with pretty much anything.

It’s in seam bowling that New Zealand’s future stocks seem strongest.

Big and quick, Kyle Jamieson – the bolter star of 2021 – is still in the mix, with Nathan Smith, Ben Sears and Zak Foulkes showing promise. The all-rounders Josh Clarkson and Nathan Smith are knocking on the door, as is wicketkeeper Mitch Hay.

Today’s Black Caps, fuelled by a legacy of success that has instilled heightened expectations, are still contenders for a place in the next WTC final.

The world of test cricket seems more topsy-turvy than ever, with top teams and mid-graders handing out thumpings and getting thumped in equal measure. New Zealand were thumped by Sri Lanka, before thumping India; Sri Lanka are now in the process of getting thumped by South Africa as India revel in last week’s thumping of Australia. Inevitably, the last time South Africa met Australia in a series, they too were thumped.

The result of this series with England will play a major hand in the Kiwis' chance of making that final. But the manner of the performances will say much about what fans can hope for in the next few years.

Whatever lies ahead, a home series against England is a treat for fans. The bowling ranks are packed with talent and four of the top five batters in the ICC’s men’s rankings are playing in this Christchurch test: England’s Joe Root and Harry Brook, along with Williamson and Mitchell. Enjoy the show.

The Alternative Commentary Collective is covering every home Black Caps this summer. Listen to live commentary here.



