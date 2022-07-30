Ellesse Andrews stunned the reigning Olympic champion to win gold. Photo / Photosport

All you need to know from a successful day two of the Commonwealth Games for New Zealand as its track cyclists and swimmers made it a golden one.

Wheels of gold

Bryony Botha and Aaron Gate both smashed Commonwealth Games records, while Ellesse Andrews defeated the Tokyo Olympic champion, as part of a golden night for New Zealand in track cycling that didn't stop with their three golds.

Andrews easily put aside any disappointment at having her silver medal in the team pursuit taken away from her by dominating Canada's Kelsey Mitchell in the final of women's sprint in what was a major upset in the sport.

Meanwhile, Botha took domination to another level in the final of the women's individual pursuit, adding a gold to her silver from the team pursuit yesterday.

Aaron Gate (L) and Tom Sexton celebrate their medals. Photo / Photosport

Tom Sexton and Gate battled it out for the gold and silver in the final of men's individual pursuit with Gate pulling off a huge comeback victory.

Other results on the track saw Callum Stewart finish fifth in the final of a men's keirin which also saw Sam Webster finish seventh and Sam Dakin 10th in the repechage; while Olivia King and Rebecca Petch dropped out of the women's sprint in the round of 16.

Check out our full report from the track here.

Clareburt breaks gold medal drought for Kiwi men

Lewis Clareburt reacts to seeing his name at the top of the table following is gold-medal swim. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand's swimmers joined the cyclists in recording a hugely successful and golden evening in Birmingham.

Lewis Clareburt led the way by smashing the Commonwealth Games record on his way to claiming gold in the men's 400m individual medley.

Clareburt led from start to finish in what was his biggest win on the world stage after a strong showing at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

With victory, Clareburt ended a 16-year drought in the pool for Kiwi men, becoming the first to claim gold at the Commonwealth Games since Moss Burmester in 2006.

Also claiming success in the pool, and surprising even himself, was 18-year-old Cameron Gray who won bronze in the men's 50m butterfly after qualifying seventh fastest in the field. Earlier in the day, Gray finished 20th in the men's 200m freestyle heats.

Meanwhile, Andrew Jeffcoat finished an unlucky fourth in the men's 100m backstroke final, finishing just 0.07s out of the medals while Vanessa Ouwehand failed to progress from the women's 100m backstroke semifinal.

Check out Kris Shannon's full report from the pool here.

Black Ferns suffer Aussie revenge

Australian players celebrate victory while Portia Woodman (L) reacts to shock defeat. Photo / Photosport

Four years on from losing in agonising fashion to the Black Ferns on home soil in the 2018 edition of the Games, Australia have enacted revenge in style in Birmingham.

Having lost to Fiji in pool play yesterday, Australia may not have been expected to test the unbeaten and reigning champion Black Ferns; however they found a way dominate large stretches of the match to end an impressive record at major tournaments by the Black Ferns.

New Zealand's women will now play for bronze against Canada tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, the men's team had a strong day in the field, defeating England 20-0 in their final pool game to finish top of their group and progress to the finals.

Facing Kenya in the quarter-final, the men did it easy, scoring five tries in a 31-0 victory that set them up to face 2018 silver medallists Fiji in a semi-final clash tomorrow.

Check out our coverage from the rugby sevens here.

White Ferns begin Games campaign in style

The White Ferns have started strong in Birmingham. Photo / Photosport

Veteran opening batter Suzy Bates put on a masterclass to lead New Zealand to a 13-run victory over South Africa in their first match of the Games.

Batting first, Bates (91*) combined with skipper Sophie Devine (48) for an opening stand of 99 runs that set up a fine total of 167/2

Devine then took three wickets as part of a bowling effort that restricted South Africa just enough to deny them a chance at victory.

The Kiwi side now need only one more victory in their next two games to reach the medal round.

Check out Kris Shannon's full match report here.

To view a full list of every result by every Kiwi athlete and team, check out our full schedule and results.