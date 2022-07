The Black Ferns Sevens are out to defend their Commonwealth Games title. Photosport



Full schedule of New Zealand athletes and teams competing at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Results will be updated as events are completed.

All times in NZT and events are subject to change.

Day 1) Friday July 29 into Saturday July 30

9.14pm - Track Cycling - Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification

9.46pm - Swimming - Women's 400m Individual Medley Heats – Mya Rasmussen

9.55pm - Track Cycling - Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification

10pm - Triathlon - Men's Individual Final - Hayden Wilde, Tayler Reid, Dylan McCullough

10.02pm – Swimming – Women 200m freestyle heats – Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas

10.06pm - Rugby 7's - Women's Group Match – NZ v Canada

10.21pm - Swimming - Men's 100m Backstroke S9 Heat – Jesse Reynolds, Joshua Willmer

10.26pm - Swimming - Women's 100m Freestyle S9 Heat – Dame Sophie Pascoe, Tupou Neiufi

10.32pm - Swimming - Men's 50m Butterfly Heats – Cameron Gray

10.52pm - Track Cycling - Women's Tandem B - Sprint Qualification

10.59pm - Swimming - Men's 100m Backstroke Heats – Andrew Jeffcoat

11.02pm - Rugby 7's - Men's Group Match- NZ v Sri Lanka

11.15pm – Swimming – Women's 100m Butterfly - Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand, Helena Gasson

11.16pm - Track Cycling - Men's Team Sprint Qualification

1.31am - Triathlon - Women's Individual Final - Ainsley Thorpe, Andrea Hansen, Nicole van der Kaay

12am - Boxing - Men's 72kg Round of 32 - Emile Richardson

12am - Squash - Women's Singles Round of 64 - Joelle King, Kaitlyn Watts

12am - Squash - Men's Singles Round of 64 - Lwamba Chileshe, Paul Coll, Temwa Chileshe

2am – Lawn bowls – Women's Fours Sectional Play - Round 1

2am - Lawn Bowls - Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 1 (Grantham/McIlroy)

2am - Lawn Bowls - Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 1 (Mark Noble and Graham Skellern)

2am - Lawn Bowls - Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 1 (Lynda Bennett and Pam Walker)

3.41am - Track Cycling - Women's 4000m Team Pursuit Final - potential

4am – Lawn bowls – Women's Fours Sectional Play - Round 2

4am - Lawn Bowls - Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 2

4am - Lawn Bowls - Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 2 (Mark Noble and Graham Skellern)

4.20am - Track Cycling - Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Final – potential

4.55am - Track Cycling - Women's Team Sprint Final – potential

5am - Squash -Women's Singles Round of 64 - Joelle King, Kaitlyn Watts

5am - Squash- Men's Singles Round of 64 Lwamba Chileshe, Paul Coll, Temwa Chileshe

5.03am - Track Cycling - Men's Team Sprint Final – potential

5.30am – Boxing - Men's 80kg Round of 32 - Onyx Lye

6.14am - Rugby 7's - Women's Group Match – NZ v Sri Lanka

6.15am - Swimming - Women's 400m Individual Medley– Mya Rasmussen

6.25am – Swimming – Women 200m freestyle – Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas

6.48am - Swimming - Men's 100m Backstroke S9 – Jesse Reynolds, Joshua Willmer

6.54am - Swimming - Women's 100m Freestyle S9– Dame Sophie Pascoe, Tupou Neiufi

7.08am - Swimming - Men's 50m Butterfly semifinal – Cameron Gray

7.30am – Netball - Group B - New Zealand vs Northern Ireland

7.44am - Swimming - Men's 100m Backstroke final – Andrew Jeffcoat

8am – Hockey Men's Group A Match - Game 1 (Scotland)

8.04am - Rugby 7's - Men's Group Match - NZ v Samoa

Day 2) Saturday July 30 into Sunday July 31

7.30pm - Lawn Bowls - Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 3

7.30pm – Lawn Bowls – Women's singles potential – Katelyn Inch

7.30pm – Lawn Bowls – Men's triples

8pm – Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's qualification - Floor - Ethan Dick, Jorden O'Connell-Inns, Misha Koudinov, Sam Dick, William Fu-Allen

8pm – Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's qualification - Horizontal bar - Ethan Dick, Jorden O'Connell-Inns, Misha Koudinov, Sam Dick, William Fu-Allen

8pm – Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's qualification - Parallel Bars - Ethan Dick, Jorden O'Connell-Inns, Misha Koudinov, Sam Dick, William Fu-Allen

8pm – Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's qualification - Rings - Ethan Dick, Jorden O'Connell-Inns, Misha Koudinov, Sam Dick, William Fu-Allen

8pm – Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's qualification - Pommel Horse - Ethan Dick, Jorden O'Connell-Inns, Misha Koudinov, Sam Dick, William Fu-Allen

8pm – Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's qualification - Vault - Ethan Dick, Jorden O'Connell-Inns, Misha Koudinov, Sam Dick, William Fu-Allen

8pm – Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's qualification - Individual All-Around - Ethan Dick, Jorden O'Connell-Inns, Misha Koudinov, Sam Dick, William Fu-Allen

8pm - Hockey- Women's Group B Match - Game 1 (Kenya)

9pm - Track Cycling - Women's Sprint Qualification (Ellesse Andrews, Olivia King, Rebecca Petch)

9.30pm - Swimming - Men's 400m Freestyle Heats - Lewis Clareburt, Cameron Gray

9.41pm – Track Cycling – Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying – Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman

10pm- Cricket Group B – White Ferns v South Africa

10.06pm - Rugby 7's - Women's Group Match v England

10.28pm – Swimming – Women's 100 backstroke heats - Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand, Helena Gasson

10.30pm - Lawn Bowls - Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 3

10.33pm - Track Cycling - Women's Sprint 1/8s – potential

10.42pm - Swimming - Men's 400IM Heats - Lewis Clareburt

11pm – Boxing - Men's 57kg - Round of 32 - Alex Mukuka

11pm – Boxing - Women's 70kg - Round of 16 - Arianne Nicholson

11pm – Boxing - Men's 71kg - Round of 32 - Wendell Stanley

11pm - Squash - Women's Singles - Round of 32 - Joelle King, Kaitlyn Watts

11pm - Squash- Men's Singles - Round of 32 - Lwamba Chileshe, Paul Coll, Temwa Chileshe

11.06pm - Track Cycling - Women's Sprint quarters – potential

11.22pm – Track Cycling – Men's 4000 individual pursuit qualifying – Aaron Gate, Jordan Kerby, Tom Sexton

11.34pm - Rugby 7's - Men's Group Match v England

2am – Lawn Bowls – Women's fours - round three

2am – Lawn Bowls – Para sport B6 pairs - round four

2.30am – 3x3 Basketball – NZ men v England

2.38am - 3x3 Basketball – NZ women v England

3.02am – Track Cycling – Men's kerin first round – Callum Saunders, Sam Dakin, Sam Webster

3.22am - Track Cycling - Women's Sprint semis – potential

3.30am - Track Cycling – Women's 3000m individual pursuit finals – Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman

3.44am – Track Cycling – Men's kerin repechage

4.26am – Track Cycling – Men's 4000 individual pursuit finals

4.41am – Track Cycling – Men's kerin second round

4.51am - Track Cycling - Women's Sprint finals – potential

5am - Lawn Bowls – Para sport B6 pairs - round four

5am - Lawn Bowls – Men's pairs - round four

5am - Squash - Women's Singles Round of 32 - Joelle King, Kaitlyn Watts

5am - Squash- Men's Singles Round of 32 - Lwamba Chileshe, Paul Coll, Temwa Chileshe

5.17am - Track Cycling – Men's kerin finals

6am - Beach Volleyball - Women's Group Match v Kenya

6.07am – Swimming – Men's 50m butterfly final – Cameron Gray - potential

6.33am - 3x3 Basketball – NZ men v Canada

6.43am - Swimming - Men's 200m Freestyle final potential

6.58am - 3x3 Basketball – NZ women v Australia

7am - Beach Volleyball - Men's Group Match v Cyprus

7am - Netball - Group B - New Zealand vs Uganda

7.22am – Swimming – Women's 100 backstroke semifinal potential - Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand, Helena Gasson

7.42am - Rugby 7's – Women's semifinal

7.49am - Swimming - Men's 400IM final - Lewis Clareburt

7.58am – Swimming – Women's 100 butterfly final potential - Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand, Helena Gasson

8am – Hockey Women's Group B Match – v Scotland

8.04am - Rugby 7's – Women's semifinal

8.05am – Swimming – Men's 100m backstroke final potential

8.26am – Rugby 7's – Men's quarterfinal

Day 3) Sunday July 31 into Monday August 1

7.30pm – Lawn Bowls – Men's B6 pairs - Round 3

7.30pm – Lawn Bowls – Men's triples - Round 3

9.02pm – Track Cycling - Men's Sprint Qualification - Callum Saunders, Sam Webster, Sam Dakin

9.30pm – Swimming – Men's 200m butterfly heats – Lewis Clareburt

9.46pm – Swimming – Women's 200m breaststroke heats – Mya Rasmussen

9.57pm – Track Cycling - Men's Sprint 1/8 finals potential - Callum Saunders, Sam Webster, Sam Dakin

10pm - Swimming - Men's 100m Breaststroke SB8 Heat - Jesse Reynolds, Joshua Willmer

10.04pm - Swimming - Women's 100m Backstroke S8 Heat - Tupou Neiufi

10.08pm - Swimming - Men's 50m Backstroke Heats - Andrew Jeffcoat, Cameron Gray

10.21pm - Swimming - Women's 50m Butterfly Heats - Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand, Helena Gasson

10.30pm - Lawn Bowls – Men's pairs - Round 5

10.34pm – Track Cycling - Men's Sprint 1/8 finals potential - Callum Saunders, Sam Webster, Sam Dakin

10.37pm – Swimming – Men's 100m freestyle heats – Cameron Gray

10.50pm – Track Cycling – Men's scratch race qualifying - Campbell Stewart, George Jackson, Tom Sexton

11pm – Boxing – Men's 75kgs round of 16 potential – Emile Richardson

11pm - Squash- Men's Singles Round of 16 - Lwamba Chileshe, Paul Coll, Temwa Chileshe

11pm - Squash - Women's Singles Round of 32 - Joelle King, Kaitlyn Watts

12.42am – Rugby 7's – Men's semifinal potential

1.04am - Rugby 7's – Men's semifinal potential

1.31am - Triathlon - Mixed Relay Team Final

2am – Lawn Bowls – women's fours quarter-finals potential

2am – Lawn Bowls – Men's B6 pairs - Round 5

2am – Lawn Bowls – Men's triples quarter-finals potential

2.10am – Track Cycling - Men's Sprint semifinals potential - Callum Saunders, Sam Webster, Sam Dakin

2.53am – Track Cycling – Women's Points Race potential - Ally Wollaston, Michaela Drummond, Bryony Botha

3.32am – Track Cycling – Women's 500m time trial finals potential - Ellesse Andrews, Olivia King, Rebecca Petch

4.42am – Track Cycling - Men's Sprint finals potential - Callum Saunders, Sam Webster, Sam Dakin

5am – Lawn Bowls – Men's pairs - quarter-finals potential

5am – Lawn Bowls – Mixed B2/3 pairs - Round 1

5am – Lawn Bowls – Women's singles - quarter-final potential

5am - Squash- Men's Singles Round of 16 - Lwamba Chileshe, Paul Coll, Temwa Chileshe

5am - Squash -Women's Singles - Round of 16 - Joelle King, Kaitlyn Watts

5.30am – Boxing – Men's over 92kg - Round of 16 – Uila Mau'u

5.42am - Track Cycling - Men's 15km Scratch Race final potential - Campbell Stewart, George Jackson, Tom Sexton

5.45am – Weightlifting - Men's 73kg - Vester Villalon

6.07am - Swimming - Men's 50m Backstroke semis potential- Andrew Jeffcoat, Cameron Gray

6.17am - Swimming - Women's 50m Butterfly semis potential - Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand, Helena Gasson

6.28am - Swimming – Men's 200m butterfly final potential – Lewis Clareburt

6.30am – Basketball 3x3 – Men's group v Trinidad and Tobago

6.30am - Basketball 3x3 – Women's group v British Virgin Islands

6.35am - Swimming - Women's 100m Backstroke S8 final - Tupou Neiufi

6.42am - Swimming - Men's 100m Breaststroke SB8 final potential - Jesse Reynolds, Joshua Willmer

7.13am – Swimming – Men's 100m freestyle semis potential – Cameron Gray

7.24am – Swimming – Women's 200m breaststroke final potential – Mya Rasussen

7.45am - Swimming - Women's 50m Butterfly final potential - Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand, Helena Gasson

7.50am – Rugby sevens - Women's bronze final potential

8.12am - Rugby sevens - Men's bronze final potential

8.38am - Rugby sevens - Women's gold final potential

9.04am - Rugby sevens - Men's gold final potential

Day 4) Monday August 1 into Tuesday August 2

8pm - Gymnastics – Artistic - Men's Individual All-Around final – potential - Ethan Dick, Jorden O'Connell-Inns, Misha Koudinov, Sam Dick, William Fu-Allen

8pm – Hockey – Group game - Men v Pakistan

9pm - Judo - Women's -57kg Preliminary Rounds, quarter-finals, repechage, semifinals - Qona Christie

9.51pm - Swimming - Women's 100m Freestyle heats - Erika Fairweather

10.29am - Swimming - Women's 200m Individual Medley Heats - Helena Gasson, Mya Rasmussen

11pm – Boxing – Men's 57kg round of 16 potential – Alex Mukuka

11pm – Boxing – Men's 80kg round of 16 potential – Onyx Lye

11pm - Lawn Bowls - Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 – round 2

11pm – Lawn Bowls – Men's pairs semifinal – potential

11pm – Lawn Bowls – Women's singles semifinal – potential

11pm – Lawn Bowls – Men's triples medal matches potential

11pm - Squash- Men's Singles quarterfinals potential - Lwamba Chileshe, Paul Coll, Temwa Chileshe

11pm - Squash -Women's Singles quarterfinals potential - Joelle King, Kaitlyn Watts

11.23pm - Swimming - Women's 800m freestyle Heats –Eve Thomas

12am - Gymnastics – Artistic – Men's floor final – potential

1.02am – Cycling Track - Women's Keirin Round 1 - Ellesse Andrews, Olivia King, Rebecca Petch

1.10am - Gymnastics – Artistic – Men's Pommel horse final – potential

1.15am – Weightlifting - Women's 64kg final - Emma McIntyre

1.22am – Cycling Track - Men's 40km Points Race Qualification - Aaron Gate, Campbell Stewart, Corbin Strong

2.03am – Basketball 3x3 men's quarter-final potential

2.12am - Track Cycling - Women's Keirin Repechage potential - Ellesse Andrews, Olivia King, Rebecca Petch

2.32am - Track Cycling - Men's 1km time trial - Nick Kergozou De La Boessiere, Sam Webster

2.33am - Basketball 3x3 women's quarter-final potential

2.45am - Gymnastics – Artistic – Men's rings final – potential

3.30am - Lawn Bowls - Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 2

3.30am – Lawn Bowls – Women's singles medal matches potential – Katelyn Inch

3.47am - Track Cycling - Women's Keirin second round potential - Ellesse Andrews, Olivia King, Rebecca Petch

4am – Judo – Women's 57kg medal fights potential - Qona Christie

4.03am – Basketball 3x3 men's quarter-final potential

4.07am – Track Cycling - Women's 10km Scratch Race final potential - Ally Wollaston, Emily Shearman, Michaela Drummond

4.22am - Track Cycling - Women's Keirin finals potential - Ellesse Andrews, Olivia King, Rebecca Petch

4.33am – Basketball 3x3 women's quarter-final potential

4.42am – Track Cycling - Men's 40km Points Race final potential - Aaron Gate, Campbell Stewart, Corbin Strong

5am - Squash - Men's Singles quarterfinals potential - Lwamba Chileshe, Paul Coll, Temwa Chileshe

5am - Squash -Women's Singles quarterfinals potential - Joelle King, Kaitlyn Watts

5.30am – Boxing – Women's 60kg round of 16 – Troy Garton

5.45am – Weightlifting - Women's 71kg – Megan Signal

6am – Beach Volleyball – Women preliminary v Ghana

6.07am - Swimming – Men's 100 freestyle final potential – Cameron Gray

6.31am - Swimming - Women's 100m Freestyle semifinals potential - Erika Fairweather

6.33am - Basketball 3x3 men's semifinal potential

7am – Netball – Silver Ferns v Malawi pool game

7.03am - Basketball 3x3 women's semifinal potential

7.08am - Swimming - Women's 200m Individual Medley final potential - Helena Gasson, Mya Rasmussen

7.37am – Swimming – Men's 50m backstroke final potential – Andrew Jeffcoat, Cameron Gray

7.43am – Swimming – Women's 50m butterfly final potential - Helena Gasson

8am – Beach Volleyball – NZ men preliminary v Tuvalu

8am – Hockey – Pool game - NZ men v Australia

8.04am - Swimming - Women's 100m butterfly final potential - Helena Gasson, Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand

8.33am - Basketball 3x3 men's semifinal potential

9.03am - Basketball 3x3 women's semifinal potential

Day 5) Tuesday August 2 into Wednesday August 3

7.30pm – Lawn Bowls – Women's Fours semifinal potential

7.30pm – Lawn Bowls – Para B6 men's pairs semifinal potential

7.30pm – Lawn Bowls – Para B6 women's pairs semifinal potential

7.30pm – Lawn Bowls –Men's triples semifinal potential

8.45pm – Weightlifting - Men's 81kg – Cam McTaggart

9pm – Judo – Men's 81kg – Elliott Connolly

9.30pm – Swimming – Men's 200m butterfly heats – Andrew Jeffcoat

9.42pm – Swimming – Women's 200m butterfly heats – Helena Gasson

9.51pm - Swimming – Men's para S10 100m butterfly – Jesse Reynolds, Joshua Willmer

10pm – Athletics – Women's shot put qualifying – Maddi Wesche

10.04pm - Swimming – Men's 50 freestyle heats – Cameron Gray

10.22pm - Swimming – Women's 50m backstroke heats – Helena Gasson, Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand

10.35pm – Athletics – Men's discus qualifying – Connor Bell

10.45pm – Lawn Bowls – Women's fours medal matches potential

10.45pm – Lawn Bowls – Para B2/23 mixed pairs – round 4

11pm – Boxing – Women's 57kg round of 16 – Erin Walsh

11pm – Boxing – Men's 71kg round of 16 potential – Wendell Stanley

11.15pm – Athletics – Women's 100m heats – Zoe Hobbs

12am – Gymnastics – Artistic – Men's vault final potential

1.05am – Gymnastics –Artistic – Men's parallel bar final potential

2.40am – Gymnastics –Artistic – Men's horizontal bar final potential

3am - Squash - Men's Singles semifinals potential - Lwamba Chileshe, Paul Coll, Temwa Chileshe

3am - Squash - Women's Singles semifinals potential - Joelle King, Kaitlyn Watts

3.03am – Basketball 3x3 – Men's bronze medal potential

3.15am – Lawn bowls – Para B6 men's pairs medal matches potential

3.15am – Lawn Bowls – Triples round 2

3.33am - Basketball 3x3 – Women's bronze medal potential

4am – Judo – Men's 81kg – Finals potential – Elliott Connolly

5am – Cricket – Pool match - White Ferns v Sri Lanka

5.45am – Weightlifting – Women's 87kg – Hayley Whiting

6.05am – Athletics – Women's pole vault final - Olivia McTaggart, Imogen Ayris

6.14am – Swimming – Men's 200m butterfly final potential – Andrew Jeffcoat

6.20am – Swimming – Women's 200m butterfly final potential – Helena Gasson

6.33am – Athletics – Men's high jump qualifying – Hamish Kerr

6.43am – Swimming – Women's 100m freestyle final potential – Erika Fairweather

7am – Netball – Pool match - Silver Ferns v Trinidad and Tobago

7.11am – Swimming – Men's 50 freestyle semifinals potential – Cameron Gray

7.33am - Basketball 3x3 – Men's gold medal potential

7.34am - Swimming – Women's 50m backstroke finals potential – Helena Gasson, Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand

7.45am - Swimming – Men's para S10 100m butterfly final potential – Jesse Reynolds, Joshua Willmer

8.03am - Basketball 3x3 – Women's gold medal potential

8.15am – Swimming – Women's 800m freestyle final potential – Eve Thomas

Day 6) Wednesday August 3 into Thursday August 4

7.30pm – Lawn bowls – Men's pair medal matches potential

7.30pm – Lawn bowls – Women's pair round 1

7.30pm – Lawn bowls – Women's triples round 1

8pm – Hockey – Pool match - NZ women v Australia

9pm – Badminton – Mixed doubles round of 64 - Leydon-Davis/Pak

9pm – Judo – Men's 100kg+ elimination round of 16, quarters, repechage, semifinals - Kody Andrews

9pm – Judo – Women's 78kg+ elimination round of 16, quarters, repechage, semifinals -Sydnee Andrews

9pm – Judo – Men's100kg- elimination round of 16, quarters, repechage, semifinals –Jason Koster

9pm – Judo – Women's 78kg- elimination round of 16, quarters, repechage, semifinals –Hayley Mackey

9pm – Judo – Women's 78kg- elimination round of 16, quarters, repechage, semifinals –Moira Koster

9.30pm – Swimming – Men's 200IM heats – Lewis Clareburt

9.56pm – Swimming – Women's 400m freestyle heats – Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas

10.30pm – Mountain biking – Cross Country men – Anton Cooper, Ben Oliver, Samuel Gaze

10.30pm – Lawn Bowls – Women's pairs round 3

12am – Boxing – Men's 57kg quarter-final potential – Alex Mukuka

1am – Boxing – Women's 70kg quarter-finals potential – Ariane Nicholson

1.30am – Boxing – Men's 75kg quarter-finals potential – Emile Richardson

1.30am – Boxing – Men's 80kg quarter-finals potential – Onyx Lye

2am – Lawn Bowls – Men's Fours – Round 2

2am – Lawn Bowls – Para women's pairs – medal matches potential

2am – Lawn Bowls – Women's triples – round 3

3am - Squash - Women's Singles bronze medal match potential - Joelle King, Kaitlyn Watts

4am – Judo – Men's 100kg+ medal fights potential - Kody Andrews

4am – Judo – Women's 78kg+ medal fights potential - Sydnee Andrews

4am – Judo – Men's100kg- medal fights potential – Jason Koster

4am – Judo – Women's 78kg- medal fights potential – Hayley Mackey

4am – Judo – Women's 78kg- medal fights potential – Moira Koster

4am - Squash -Men's Singles bronze medal match potential -

5am – Lawn Bowls – Para Mixed pairs round 5

5am - Squash -Women's Singles gold medal match potential

5.45am – Weightlifting men's +109kg – David Liti

6am - Squash -Men's Singles gold medal match potential

6am – Athletics – Men's high jump final Hamish Kerr

6.07am – Swimming – Men's 200 IM final – Lewis Clareburt

6.35am – Athletics – Women's 100m semifinals potential – Zoe Hobbs

6.45am – Swimming – Men's 50m freestyle final potential – Cameron Gray

6.51am – Swimming – Women's 50m backstroke final potential - Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand, Helena Gasson

7am – Beach volleyball – Men's preliminary – NZ v England

7.05am – Athletics – Women's shot put final – Maddi Wesche

7.48am – Swimming – Women's 400m freestyle final potential – Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas

8am – Beach Volleyball - Women's preliminary – NZ v Canada

8.55am - Athletics – Women's 100m final potential – Zoe Hobbs

Day 7) Thursday August 4 into Friday August 5

7.30pm – Lawn Bowls – Women's pairs round 2

8pm – Squash - Mixed Doubles Round of 32

8.45pm – Weightlifting – Men's 109kg – Junior Tasi

9pm – Athletics – Women's hammer throw qualifying – Julia Ratcliffe, Lauren Bruce, Nicole Bradley

9pm – Cycling Road – Women's Individual Time Trial - Georgia Williams, Henrietta Christie, Mikayla Harvey

10.05pm – Athletics – Women's high jump qualifying - Keeley O'Hagan

10.25pm - Athletics – Men's 1500m heats - Samuel Tanner

11pm – Gymnastics – Rhythmic – Women's qualification

11pm – Squash – Men's doubles round of 32 - Chileshe/Chileshe

11pm – Squash – Mixed doubles round of 32 – Coll/King

11pm – Squash – Women's doubles round of 32 – King/Landers-Murphy

11pm – Squash – Women's doubles round of 32 - Watts / Palmer

11.01pm – Cycling Road – Men's Individual Time Trial – Aaron Gate, Tom Sexton

11.47pm – Gymnastics – Rhythmic – Ball - Women's qualification

12am – Boxing – Women's 57kg quarter-finals potential – Eric Walsh

12.05am – Diving – Men's 1m springboard Preliminary – Liam Stone

12.30am – Boxing – Women's 60kg quarter-finals potential – Troy Garton

12.38am - Gymnastics – Rhythmic – Clubs - Women's qualification

1.25am - Gymnastics – Rhythmic – Ribbon - Women's qualification

1.30am – Boxing – Men's 71kg – quarter-finals potential – Wendell Stanley

1.33am – Diving – Women's 10m platform qualifying- Mikali Dawson

2am – Lawn Bowls – Men's Fours – Round 4

2.30am – Boxing – Men's Over 92kg quarter-final potential – Uila Mau'u

5am – Cricket – White Ferns v England

5am – Lawn Bowls – Men's Fours – Round 5

5am – Lawn Bowls – Para B2/B3 Mixed Pairs semifinal potential

5am – Lawn Bowls – Women's triples quarter-final potential

5am – Squash – Women's doubles round of 16 potential

5am – Squash – Mixed doubles round of 16 potential

5.05am – Diving – Men's 1m springboard final potential – Liam Stone

6am – Hockey – NZ men v South Africa

6.34am – Diving – Women's 10m platform final potential - Mikali Dawson

6.38am – Athletics – Women's 400m hurdles round 1 – Portia Bing

7.35am – Athletics – Men's discus throw final potential – Connor Bell

8am – Netball – Pool game Silver Ferns v England

Day 8) Friday August 5 into Saturday August 6

8pm – Hockey - Pool game – NZ women v South Africa

8pm – Badminton – Mixed doubles round of 32 potential - Leydon-Davis/Pak

9.05pm – Diving – Women's 1m springboard preliminary – Maggie Squire

9.30pm – Wrestling – Men's 65kg qualifications, quarter-finals, repechage, semifinals – Brahm Richards

9.30pm – Wrestling – Women's 68kg qualifications, quarter-finals, repechage, semifinals – Tayla Ford

9.30pm – Wrestling – Men's 86kg qualifications, quarter-finals, repechage, semifinals – Matthew Oxenham

10pm – Beach Volleyball – Men's quarter-final potential - O'Dea/Fuller

11pm – Lawn Bowls – Men's Fours quarter-final potential

11pm –Lawn Bowls – Women's Pairs semifinals potential - Goddard/Inch

11pm – Lawn Bowls – Para Sport B2/B3 Mixed Pairs Medal matches – potential – Curran/Brouwers

11pm – Squash – Men's doubles – round of 16 potential - Chileshe/Chileshe

12.30am – Gymnastics – Rhythmic – Women's Individual All-Around potential - Havana Hopman and Paris Chin

1.30am – Beach Volleyball – Women's quarter-final potential - Zeimann/Polley

2.30am – Beach Volleyball – Women's quarter-final potential - Zeimann/Polley

3.30am – Beach Volleyball – Men's quarter-final potential - O'Dea/Fuller

3.30am – Lawn Bowls – Men's Fours semifinal potential

3.30am – Lawn Bowls – Women's Triples medal matches potential

5am – Wrestling – Men's 65kg medal contests potential– Brahm Richards

5am – Wrestling – Women's 68kg medal contests potential – Tayla Ford

5am – Wrestling – Men's 86kg medal contests potential – Matthew Oxenham

5am – Hockey – Women's semifinal 1 potential

5am – Squash – Mixed Doubles quarter-finals potential – King/Coll

5am – Squash – Women's Doubles quarter-finals potential – King/Landers-Murphy

5am – Squash – Women's Doubles quarter-finals potential – Watts/Palmer

5.05am – Diving – Women's 1m springboard final – Maggie Squire

6am – Beach Volleyball – Men's quarter-final potential - O'Dea/Fuller

6.06am –Athletics – Men's shot put final – Tom Walsh, Jacko Gill

6.23am – Diving - Men's 10m Platform Synchronised - Lee/Sipkes

7am – Beach Volleyball – Women's quarter-final potential - Zeimann/Polley

7.15am – Hockey – Women's semifinal 2 potential

8am – Beach Volleyball – Women's quarter-final potential - Zeimann/Polley

Day 9) - Saturday August 6 into Sunday August 7

7.30pm – Lawn Bowls – Women's pairs quarter-final potential – Goodard/Inch

7.30pm – Lawn Bowls – Men's singles quarter-final potential – Shannon McIlroy

7.30pm – Lawn Bowls – Women's triples semifinal potential

8pm – Badminton – Mixed doubles round of 16 potential – Leydon-Davis/Pal

9pm – Gymnastics – Rhythmic – Hoop final potential – Havana Hopman, Paris Chin

9.05pm – Diving – Men's 3m springboard preliminary - Frazer Tavener, Liam Stone

9.17pm – Athletics – Women's high jump potential - Keeley O'Hagan

9.30pm – Wrestling – Men's 57kg freestyle quarter-finals, repechage, semifinals – Suraj Singh

9.30pm – Wrestling – Men's 74kg freestyle 1/8 finals, quarter-finals, repechage, semifinals – Cole Hawkins

9.30pm – Wrestling – Women's 76kg freestyle, quarter-finals, repechage, semifinals – Michelle Montague

9.42pm – Gymnastics – Rhythmic – Ball final potential – Havana Hopman, Paris Chin

10am – Cricket – Semifinal 1 potential

10.22pm – Gymnastics – Rhythmic – Club final potential – Havana Hopman, Paris Chin

10.30pm – Boxing – Women's 70kg semifinals potential - Ariane Nicholson

10.30pm – Boxing – Men's 75kg semifinals potential – Emile Richardson

11pm – Lawn Bowls – Men's Fours medal matches potential

11pm - Lawn Bowls – Men's singles semifinals potential – Shannon McIlroy

11pm – Squash – Men's doubles quarter-finals potential - Chileshe/Chileshe

11pm – Squash – Mixed's doubles semifinals potential - King/Coll

11.02pm – Gymnastics – Rhythmic – Ribbon final potential – Havana Hopman, Paris Chin

11.30pm – Boxing – Men's 80kg semifinal – Onyx Lye

12.10am – Athletics – Men's 1500m final potential – Sam Tanner

1.30am – Netball – Semifinal potential

2am – Beach Volleyball – Men's semifinal potential - O'Dea/Fuller

2.30am – Boxing – Women's 60kg semifinal potential – Troy Garton

3am – Beach Volleyball – Men's semifinal potential - O'Dea/Fuller

3.30am – Boxing – men's 71kg semifinal potential – Wendell Stanley

3.30am – Lawn Bowls – Men's singles medal matches – Shannon McIlroy

5am – Wrestling – Men's 57kg freestyle medal contests potential – Suraj Singh

5am – Wrestling – Men's 74kg freestyle medal contests potential – Cole Hawkins

5am – Wrestling – Women's 76kg medal contests potential – Michelle Montague

5am – Cricket – Semifinal 2 potential

5am – Hockey – Men's semifinal 1 potential

5am -Squash – Men's doubles quarter-finals potential - Chileshe/Chileshe

5am – Squash – Mixed's doubles semifinals potential - King/Coll

5.05am – Diving – Men's 3m springboard preliminary - Frazer Tavener, Liam Stone

6am – Athletics – Women's hammer throw final - Julia Ratcliffe, Lauren Bruce, Nicole Bradley

6am – Boxing – Men's 57kg semifinal potential – Alex Mukuka

6.30am – Athletics – Women's 400m hurdles final potential – Portia Bing

6.30am – Boxing – Women's 57kg semifinal potential – Erin Walsh

7am – Beach Volleyball – Women's semifinal potential - Zeimann/Polley

7.10am – Athletics – Men's 5000m final – George Beamish

7.15am - Hockey – Men's semifinal 2 potential

8am – Beach Volleyball – Women's semifinal potential - Zeimann/Polley

8am – Boxing – Men's over 92kg semifinal potential – Uila Mau'u

Day 10) Sunday August 7 into Monday August 8

7.30pm – Lawn Bowls – Women's pairs medal matches potential – Goddard/Inch

8pm – Netball - Semifinal 2 potential

9pm – Cricket – Bronze match potential

9pm – Diving – Men's 10m platform preliminary – Like Sipkes, Nathan Brown

10.15pm – Boxing – Women's 70kg final – Ariane Nicholson

10.20pm – Athletics – Men's 10k race walk final – Quentin Rew

10.35pm – Athletics – Women's javelin final – Tori Peeters

10.45pm – Boxing – Men's 75kg final potential – Emile Richardson

10.49pm – Diving – Women's 3m springboard preliminary – Maggie Squire

11pm – Squash – Men's semifinal potential - Chileshe/Chileshe

11pm – Squash – Women's semifinal potential - King/Landers-Murphy

11pm – Squash – Women's semifinal potential – Watts/Palmer

11.15pm – Boxing – Men's 80kg final potential – Onyx Lye

11.30pm – Cycling Road - Men's Road Race Final

12.30am – Netball bronze medal match potential

2am – Beach volleyball – Men's bronze match potential

2am – Hockey – Women's gold medal match potential

2.45am – Boxing – Men's 71kg final – Wendell Stanley

3am – Beach volleyball – Men's gold match potential

3.15am – Boxing – Women's 60kg final potential – Troy Garton

4am – Badminton – Mixed doubles finals potential - Leydon-Davis/Pak

4am – Cricket – Gold medal match potential

4.35am – Diving – Men's 10m platform preliminary – Like Sipkes, Nathan Brown

5am – Squash – Mixed doubles bronze medal potential – King/Coll

6am - Boxing – Men's 57kg final potential – Alex Mukuka

6am – Squash – Mixed doubles gold medal potential – King/Coll

6.10am – Diving – Women's 3m springboard preliminary – Maggie Squire

6.15am – Boxing – Women's 57kg final potential –Erin Walsh

7am – Beach volleyball – Women's doubles bronze match potential

7.20am – Netball gold medal match potential

7.45am - Boxing – Men's over 92kg final – Uila Mau'u

8am – Beach volleyball – Women's doubles gold match potential

Day 11) Monday August 8 into Tuesday August 9

7pm – Cycling road – Women's road race

8pm – Badminton – Mixed doubles semifinals potential

8pm – Hockey – Women's bronze medal potential

8pm – Hockey – Men's bronze medal potential

9pm – Squash – Women's doubles bronze potential

9.05pm – Diving – Mixed 3m Springboard Synchronised final potential

10pm - Squash – Women's doubles gold potential

11pm - Squash – Women's doubles bronze potential

11.30pm – Hockey – Men's gold medal potential