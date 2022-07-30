Tupou Neiufi of Team New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

Tupou Neiufi captured New Zealand's attention with her success at the Tokyo Paralympics, winning gold in the 100 metres backstroke S8. She stood on top of the podium and her emotions took over, with her reaction going viral.

The 21-year-old from Mangere is back in action at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, being one of the hot favourites to take gold for New Zealand. Humble and reserved, Neiufu downplays the favourites tag.

"If I end up thinking about it I put too much pressure on myself. I've taken that off my shoulders. It's just me against the clock.

"Whatever time I do I'm just grateful to be there and to be given a chance to represent New Zealand."

But Neiufi isn't afraid to admit that she's chasing a new personal best.

"For my event I haven't set a personal best in around six years. I'm not likely to hit it but to get close to it would be awesome."

Neiufi is a golden girl both in and out of the pool, with her selfless and kind nature. But she doesn't always feel like she's on top of the world.

Neiufi has left sided hemiplegia, meaning her left side is smaller than her right side. She was the victim of a hit and run accident at two and a half years old.

Tupou Neiufi of Team New Zealand reacts after competing in the Women's 50m Freestyle - S8 Heat 1 on day 8 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo / Getty Images.

"I got hit on the right side of my head and it affected the entire left side of my body. The traumatic brain injury means my processing can be a little bit slower than others and I tend to slur my words a little bit."

She says growing up wasn't easy.

"Having to see speech therapists, physiotherapists, they know what my family have been through. A lot of tears and sacrifices to get to where I am today, but I'm so grateful."

Swimming has been the best thing to happen to Neiufi. She says winning in Tokyo last year has given her a big boost.

"It's helped my self-confidence and knowing that it's okay to be different. I'm so grateful to come across other athletes with disabilities, knowing that I'm not alone on this journey.

"I'm excited to see my friends from other countries in Birmingham and compete against them."

Neiufi serves as a great role model to all people facing adversity.

"I'm hoping I can help inspire and spread the word for those that have a disability that are thinking about getting into sport but don't know how to. Just to let them know there is para sport and there's a way for them to get to where they want and do what they love, without having to feel different or left out."

Neiufi is an integral part of the 12-strong New Zealand swimming team competing at Birmingham. Herself, Dame Sophie Pascoe, Lewis Clareburt and Erika Fairweather are all strong chances at medalling.