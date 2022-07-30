Val Smith poses for a portrait during the New Zealand 2022 Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowls Selection Announcement at Ponsonby Bowling Club. Photo / Getty Images.

Val Smith has heard her name read out five times to represent New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games, but the thrill never gets old.

The world-champion lawn bowler anchors the New Zealand team headed to Birmingham. She's also a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, but she's missing a medal of the gold variety. Smith's philosophy on success has changed over the years as she's gained more experience, and she isn't putting pressure on herself to stand at the top of the podium.

She says she's driven by performance, not outcome.

"If you give it everything you've got, and you've left everything on the bowling green you can't ask for anything more.

"When I won silver in Delhi 2010, I started that campaign terribly and all I wanted to do was finish my campaign with pride. I don't know how I managed to do it, but I turned it around and got into medal contention. But obviously gold is the ultimate dream.

"What I want for the entire team is to compete at the best of our abilities. If medals come our way, then that's awesome."

Smith has a wise, calm presence about her; she's sure of herself. Those traits come with years of experience with bowl in hand.

She says she's developed in many ways over decades in the sport, pinpointing the word patience.

Val Smith of New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

"You come to realise how privileged you are to be in this position. The biggest thing that keeps you here is the love for the sport. It's a joy and a passion.

"It's a case of learning qualities that are going to enable you to discover joy, like patience, which is going to make you a better player. The better you play the more enjoyment you receive from the sport."

The 56-year-old from Nelson is still fiercely competitive, but a key driver of Smith's involvement in the sport is seeing more people taking it up.

She says she gets a real kick out of seeing young people pick up a bowl and following their development.

All four of Smith's New Zealand women's teammates headed for Birmingham are all in their mid to late twenties, including Selina Goddard, Katelyn Inch, Nicole Toomey and Tayla Bruce.

"From the oldest player down to the youngest player, it's pretty exciting for the future," said Smith.

Smith is urging young players to roll up and give lawn bowls a go.

"Give it a crack. It's a different sport being involved, rather than watching from the sideline. It's an addictive sport.

"You can start in your twenties and go on to represent New Zealand in your thirties."

New Zealand's lawn bowls campaign gets underway on July 29, with Katelyn Inch in the women's singles sectional play.