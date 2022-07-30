Team Australia celebrate after victory in the Women's Rugby Sevens semifinal against New Zealand. Photo / Getty

The Black Ferns Sevens' impressive run at major tournaments has come to an end.

After a run of Commonwealth Games, World Cup and Olympic titles, they have failed to defend their Games title in Birmingham after losing a thrilling semifinal 17-12 to Australia.

It's revenge for Australia after New Zealand beat them in extra-time on the Gold Coast four years ago to claim gold.

The two rivals faced each other in the semifinals after Australia earlier were stunned by Fiji in their pool match. Australia will now play Fiji for gold.

New Zealand will play for bronze against Canada.

Australia's Maddison Levi led the way with a hat-trick including the crucial go-ahead try with just over a minute to play.

Levi was then yellow-carded for pulling Portia Woodman's hair, leaving Australia to six players but a crucial steal with New Zealand hot on attack ended the game.

