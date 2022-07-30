The Kiwi men's team pursuit won New Zealand's first gold at the Games. Video / Sky Sport

New Zealand's individual pursuit cyclists have produced the best possible performance on the track on day two of the Commonwealth Games, with a three-medal haul.

Bryony Botha and Aaron Gate both claimed gold in the individual pursuit, with Tom Sexton claiming silver, beaten by Gate in an all-Kiwi final.

Botha began another medal-packed day on the track for New Zealand, winning the country's fourth gold of the Commonwealth Games, and third at the velodrome.

Botha won gold in the women's 3000m individual pursuit in Commonwealth Games record time, destroying Australian opponent Maeve Plouffe by 8.666 seconds.

It was such a dominating performance that she nearly lapped Plouffe, catching her on the line, with her 3:18:456 time 1.4 seconds faster than her time in qualifying, which was also a Games record.

"It was such a shock, I did not expect to catch her, Maeve's a strong rider and I thought we'd be pretty even, so when I looked up and saw her there I thought 'wow'," Botha told Sky Sport.

"I honestly cannot believe it. Coming into this race I just wanted to get a PB and a 1.5 second PB is pretty big so I'm stoked with that."

Gate also set a Games record in qualifying for the men's 4000m individual pursuit, beating the record that Sexton had set 20 minutes earlier as Kiwis dominated at the velodrome.

The pair were guaranteed to take gold and silver, with the only question left being which Kiwi would take top spot on the podium.

Sexton flew out of the blocks in an attempt to blow Gate away, leading by 1.581 seconds after the first 1000m, but Gate held the gap steady at 1.444 seconds at the halfway stage, and then rapidly hauled in his teammate.

The gap evaporated by the time the pair reached the 2750m mark, and from there the result was never in doubt, with Gate cruising to a win by 4.419 seconds, finishing 0.6 seconds outside his Games record time.

The pair already had a bronze medal in their collection, after being part of the team pursuit squad that finished third yesterday, while Botha's gold came just 24 hours after she won silver as a member of the women's team pursuit.

Ellesse Andrews will also add another medal to her haul, making the final of the women's sprint.

Andrews took down Sophie Capewell in the best-of-three semifinal, winning the first race by holding off Capewell from in front, before coming from behind to edge her by 0.022 seconds.

The Kiwi earlier came from the brink of elimination to beat third seed Lauriane Genest in a tight quarter-final.

Andrews, who qualified as the sixth seed, lost the first of three races but stormed back to win the final two, including a decisive victory in the decider.

In the men's keirin, Callum Saunders, Sam Webster and Sam Dakin all finished second in their heats and moved into the second round.