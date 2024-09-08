The Kiwis were a bit unlucky to have the rail late in the course and put plenty of pressure on the eventual winner.

Price was pleased with Vitali’s effort and felt it was the round of Vitali’s life in the longer format competition.

”I know he has the ability,” Price said.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am about that [round].”

It’s certainly been a work in progress for the combination with 12 jump faults at their previous five five-star starts and still finishing in the top 10. It’s been costly and frustrating, and there was a collective sigh of relief and plenty of excitement from commentators this morning.

”He is a good horse and actually jumps a lot of good rounds but I have never produced it at an important occasion like Badminton or Burghley, so that was great. I couldn’t be more pleased,” Price added.

Price praised the efforts of winner Canter, and said for them to be close to Lordships Graffalo was good.

“This wasn’t lost in the showjumping. I had to be a little bit better in all three phases to beat her and perhaps that is something I can achieve one day to be a horse like that.”

It’s been a Burghley to remember for Monica Spencer and Artist who finished 11th on debut at the top flight event. They scored 24.4 in the dressage, added 8.4 time in the cross country and had a rail and two time faults in this morning’s showjumping for a final tally of 38.8 penalty points.

Fellow debutants Jesse Campbell and Cooley Lafitte were clear and inside time to finish on 56.3 in 21st spot, while Lauren Innes and Global Fision M added 4.4 penalty points to their score to finish on 63.8 and in 24th. Price and Viscount Viktor had a single rail this morning for their 103.9 effort with Dan Jocelyn and Blackthorn Cruise ending Burghley on 116.1.

Also competing for New Zealand were Caroline Powell aboard Greenacres Special Cavalier who retired during the cross country after losing a shoe and Jonelle Price with Grappa Nera who were eliminated.

Just 39 of the original 75 starters completed all three phases. There were just eight clear and inside time rounds in the showjumping today, with a further six clear but picking up time penalties.







