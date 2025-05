Herald reporter Michael Burgess joins 300 Warriors fans on an Air NZ charter flight direct to Las Vegas, ahead of the NRL season opener.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Warriors co-captain James Fisher-Harris has been named against the Dolphins in Brisbane in the only change to the starting side that defeated the St George Illawarra Dragons last week.

Hunting a fifth-straight victory, Fisher-Harris’ return comes after spending four weeks on the sidelines, and also missing wins over the Broncos, Knights and Cowboys.

The 29-year-old suffered a pectoral injury against the Melbourne Storm last month and has completed the necessary rehabilitation to take a spot in the starting side.

Fisher-Harris’ return comes at the expense of Bunty Afoa, who suffered a knee injury in the win over the Dragons.

Elsewhere, the wait for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s return will likely continue for another week as the former captain was named on the extended bench.