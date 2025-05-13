Herald reporter Michael Burgess joins 300 Warriors fans on an Air NZ charter flight direct to Las Vegas, ahead of the NRL season opener.

Warriors co-captain James Fisher-Harris has been named against the Dolphins in Brisbane in the only change to the starting side that defeated the St George Illawarra Dragons last week.

Hunting a fifth-straight victory, Fisher-Harris’ return comes after spending four weeks on the sidelines, and also missing wins over the Broncos, Knights and Cowboys.

The 29-year-old suffered a pectoral injury against the Melbourne Storm last month and has completed the necessary rehabilitation to take a spot in the starting side.

Fisher-Harris’ return comes at the expense of Bunty Afoa, who suffered a knee injury in the win over the Dragons.

Elsewhere, the wait for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s return will likely continue for another week as the former captain was named on the extended bench.