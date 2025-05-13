Advertisement
Warriors v Dolphins: James Fisher-Harris named to start after injury layoff, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on extended bench

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Warriors co-captain James Fisher-Harris has been named against the Dolphins in Brisbane in the only change to the starting side that defeated the St George Illawarra Dragons last week.

Hunting a fifth-straight victory, Fisher-Harris’ return comes after spending four weeks on the sidelines, and also missing wins over the Broncos, Knights and Cowboys.

The 29-year-old suffered a pectoral injury against the Melbourne Storm last month and has completed the necessary rehabilitation to take a spot in the starting side.

Fisher-Harris’ return comes at the expense of Bunty Afoa, who suffered a knee injury in the win over the Dragons.

Elsewhere, the wait for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s return will likely continue for another week as the former captain was named on the extended bench.

The 31-year-old hasn’t played since round three, when he injured a hamstring in the victory over the Sydney Roosters at Go Media Stadium.

Fullback-turned-winger Taine Tuaupiki will continue in the No 5 jersey in the absence of Tuivasa-Sheck, should he play no part against the Dolphins.

On the bench, half Te Maire Martin has been named in the No 14 jersey after utility forward Jackson Ford was scratched for failing a head injury assessment against the Dragons.

Hooker Sam Healey has been named to wear No 17 and is in line for his second Warriors appearance after making his debut in the Magic Round win over the Cowboys.

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Kurt Capewell, 5. Taine Tuaupiki, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Luke Metcalf, 8. James Fisher-Harris (cc), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitch Barnett (cc), 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Jacob Laban, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Sam Healey, 18. Eddie Ieremeia-Toeava, 20. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 21. Tanah Boyd, 22. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 23. Moala Graham-Taufa

