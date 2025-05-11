“It doesn’t matter if you win by an inch or a mile, winning’s winning” is a famous quote from Domnic Toretto in the Fast and Furious movie franchise – and that motto sums up the Warriors’ start to the 2025 NRL season.
After 10 rounds, the Warriors find themselves second with seven wins and two defeats along with a bye, a feat last achieved in 2002 when they won the minor premiership en route to their maiden grand final.
But what makes this season special is the manner of their wins, which have been far from pretty at times, including on Saturday – where a Luke Metcalf field goal was the difference in a 15-14 win over the St George-Illawarra Dragons.
Surprisingly, their points differential is only +1, which shows the magnitude of their defeats and the narrowest of margins in their wins, with five wins by six points or less.
Last year, the Warriors struggled to close out close matches, which ultimately proved the catalyst in a disappointing campaign in Andrew Webster’s second year at the helm.
“I genuinely don’t think the boys will be rapt with the performance, they will be wrapped with the result and how gritty we were, but I think they will be chasing lots of improvement.”
Regardless, the narrow wins have ultimately put the Warriors in a strong position approaching the midway point of the season and are guaranteed to end the round six points clear of teams outside the top eight.
The Warriors scored two tries and two penalty goals to lead 14-0, before the Dragons stormed back with three tries to level the match.
Field-goal attempts are not usually taken that early in the match, but Webster was pleased Metcalf stood up at that moment.
“Luke practices that deception bit, that he looks like he’s playing but he knows what he wants to do,” said Webster.
“It was the right call at the right time. I liked that he knew one point was important there.
“I don’t think anyone in the stadium thought he was going to take it but Luke. They’re always the best and smartest field goals from halves.”
The Warriors, now on a four-match unbeaten streak, play their third successive match in Australia next Saturday against the Redcliffe Dolphins, who have won four of their last six games.
Depth is set to test the Warriors again with middle forwards Bunty Afoa (knee) and Jackson Ford (concussion) in doubt for the clash, although co-captain James Fisher-Harris is a chance of returning from a pectoral injury.