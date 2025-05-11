They had three wins and seven defeats plus an extra-time draw with the Manly Sea Eagles, in matches decided by a converted try.

While their efforts see them sit two points behind the table-topping Bulldogs, Webster knows they are far from the finished product.

“We aren’t performing great, but we’re winning and our big thing is about how we learn while we win,” the coach said. “The moment we stop learning while we win is when we will get smacked in the face.

“I genuinely don’t think the boys will be rapt with the performance, they will be wrapped with the result and how gritty we were, but I think they will be chasing lots of improvement.”

Regardless, the narrow wins have ultimately put the Warriors in a strong position approaching the midway point of the season and are guaranteed to end the round six points clear of teams outside the top eight.

The Warriors scored two tries and two penalty goals to lead 14-0, before the Dragons stormed back with three tries to level the match.

The boot of Metcalf untimely proved the difference with his field goal in the 69th minute.

Luke Metcalf scored a try but his field goal was ultimately the difference. Photo / Photosport

Field-goal attempts are not usually taken that early in the match, but Webster was pleased Metcalf stood up at that moment.

“Luke practices that deception bit, that he looks like he’s playing but he knows what he wants to do,” said Webster.

“It was the right call at the right time. I liked that he knew one point was important there.

“I don’t think anyone in the stadium thought he was going to take it but Luke. They’re always the best and smartest field goals from halves.”

The Warriors, now on a four-match unbeaten streak, play their third successive match in Australia next Saturday against the Redcliffe Dolphins, who have won four of their last six games.

Depth is set to test the Warriors again with middle forwards Bunty Afoa (knee) and Jackson Ford (concussion) in doubt for the clash, although co-captain James Fisher-Harris is a chance of returning from a pectoral injury.

Webster conceded there are some tired players in the squad due to the injuries forcing players to play extended minutes.

