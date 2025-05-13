The nature of the original allegations against McSkimming, which led to his suspension, cannot be reported for legal reasons.

Today Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said, “I appreciate the resignation of Jevon McSkimming raises questions, but the criminal investigation cannot be compromised by commenting on the circumstances of it at this point.

“However, I can say that I have always made it very clear that trust and confidence in police is a top priority for me as Commissioner.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers. Photo / Dean Purcell

“I have also made clear that I expect leadership to be accountable. The public and my police colleagues can rest assured that very much remains the case.”

Chambers said, “I take very seriously anything that puts trust and confidence and the reputation of police at risk and will act to address it.

“I have high expectations of all police staff and will address it if those standards are not met, irrespective of rank or role.”

Chambers said this is not just about his own views and expectations, “It is the standard the public and the police deserve.”

In January, McSkimming’s lawyers said he was co-operating with the police and expected to “resume his duties” after being cleared by the investigation into the original complaint.

However he resigned suddenly after being confronted with allegations of a “very serious nature”.

“I instructed the Public Service Commission to commence the process to remove Mr McSkimming from office after allegations of a very serious nature recently came to light, separate to the investigation that led to him being suspended,” Police Minister Mark Mitchell said.

“The Policing Act is very clear: A Deputy Commissioner of Police must be a ‘fit and proper’ person. They are rightly held to the highest standards of conduct and this new information called into serious question Mr McSkimming’s fitness for office.

“When Mr McSkimming was invited to respond to these allegations he chose to resign. Mr McSkimming’s resignation has confirmed my view that his continuation in the role was untenable.”

Mitchell did not reveal the nature of the new allegations.

However the Herald revealed last night that detectives investigating the original complaint against McSkimming allegedly discovered pornographic material on one of his electronic work devices.

It is understood that the material is being assessed as to whether or not it could be classified as objectionable, which could lead to criminal charges.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, flanked by Deputy Commisioners Tania Kura and Jevon McSkimming on 15 February, 2023. New Zealand Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

The alleged pornographic material was not relevant to the original complaint, but was evidence to start a new investigation.

McSkimming then resigned after the existence of the alleged pornographic material was disclosed to him.

Neither Mitchell nor Chambers - who was promoted to the top job ahead of McSkimming in November - would comment on whether the alleged discovery of pornography was the reason for McSkimming’s resignation.

“The criminal investigation will continue and is not affected by the resignation,” said Chambers.

“I have no further comment at this stage.”

Asked whether police had offered an opinion as to whether the alleged pornography could be classified as objectionable material, McSkimming’s lawyer Linda Clark declined to comment.

- With reporting by Jared Savage

Jared Savage covers crime and justice issues, with a particular interest in organised crime. He joined the Herald in 2006 and has won a dozen journalism awards in that time, including twice being named Reporter of the Year. He is also the author of Gangland, Gangster’s Paradise and Underworld.