An arson suspect is being held by police after fire at British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's London property. Photo / Getty Images
A 21-year-old man was arrested for an arson attack at Sir Keir Starmer’s north London home.
Three suspicious fires occurred, including at Starmer’s rented family home and a former property in Islington.
The Metropolitan Police’s Counter-Terrorism Command is investigating the incidents, treating them as suspicious.
A man has been arrested in connection with an arson attack at British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s north London home.
The 21-year-old was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in custody.
Three incidents have been reported in the past week: the suspected firebomb attack at the Prime Minister’s family home in Tufnell Park, a vehicle fire in the same street and a fire at a property in Islington that Starmer owned in the 1990s.
While nobody was hurt in the fire at Starmer’s family home, which is currently rented out, the entrance to the terraced property was damaged in the attack on Monday.
Two fire engines responded and extinguished the blaze while a large number of police also attended the incident.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Officers attended the scene. Damage was caused to the property’s entrance. Nobody was hurt.
“As a precaution and due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure, officers from the Met’s Counter-Terrorism Command are leading the investigation into this fire. Inquiries are ongoing to establish what caused it.”
The spokesman added that police were investigating whether the three blazes were linked.
“All three fires are being treated as suspicious at this time, and inquiries remain ongoing,” the spokesman said.
Woken by bang
Neighbours in the quiet tree-lined street described how they were woken by a loud bang before a number of police arrived.
Charles Grant, 66, who lives in the street, said: “Police searched my garden and said they were looking for something somebody had thrown but they didn’t find anything. They said they were looking for a projectile.
“From what other people have told me today I gather someone threw a firebomb at Keir Starmer’s house.”
He said: “I heard a loud noise at around midnight. I was half asleep. It was some sort of bang. I went back to sleep. I don’t think the damage was too extensive as the house is still standing.
“The front door and the brickwork on either side is black and charred but the door is still standing. It smells of burnt stuff.
“The police said the damage is not extensive – just needs a bit of paintwork.”
Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I got woken by a loud noise in the early hours of the morning. I looked out of the window and saw flashing lights and heard police sirens.
“There’s been lots of forensics outside all day. It seems like they’re taking it very seriously.”
Dave Russell, 65, a Tufnell Park neighbour, said: “We just saw the fire engine outside. About 1.30am the police knocked on the door and asked if we saw anything. And that’s when we found out that someone tried to set his house on fire.”
On the previous fire on May 8, he said: “The car was obviously set alight at 3am. We were all looking at the car set ablaze.
“We thought the car was an accident because it was one of those hybrids but now they think it’s connected. It was really bad, it started banging and everything. We thought it was going to explode. The car was completely gutted.”