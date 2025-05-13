Advertisement
Waikato ATV fatal crash: Family creates Givealittle to raise money for emergency services

The Schick family, who lost their 10-year-old son in a tragic off-road accident is raising money for the emergency services who helped during the rescue.

Jimmy Schick died following the accident on a Waikato property on Sunday afternoon, May 11, in which his father Rodney was badly hurt and remains in intensive care.

Jimmy’s 12-year-old brother Oli was also hurt and remains in the children’s ward at Waikato Hospital not far from his father.

Another child, a family friend, was also involved in the accident, but is expected to be discharged from hospital tomorrow.

Jimmy Schick, a young Kaipaki School Student, tragically died in an ATV accident. Photo / Windsor Park Stud
The family has created a Givealittle page to raise money for Cambridge Fire Brigade, Hato Hone St John and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust who aided in the rescue.

“The Schick Family have been overwhelmed and extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support shown at this extremely difficult time,” the page said.

“In lieu of any flowers or food the family has asked anyone who wishes to make a contribution, kindly make a donation to this Give a Little page.

“Rod, Oli & Jack who were rescued at the scene would love to personally distribute all funds will be distributed to the amazing emergency services, Cambridge Fire Brigade, Hato Hone St John Ambulance and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust.

“[They] were truly amazing in our time of need. A huge thanks also to our local Police who were fantastic.

“Our love, thanks and gratitude go out to them all.”

Rodney Schick with his sons Jimmy (next to father) and Oli (far left). Credit; Windsor Park. Photo / Supplied
The page has already raised nearly $25,000.

In a statement released today, a Schick family spokesperson said the family asked for privacy while they come to terms with “the devastating loss of their dearly loved Jimmy”.

“The Schick family and Windsor Park team express their sincere and heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of love, support and concern during this most difficult of times.

“Rodney is receiving the best possible care from the dedicated team in the Intensive Care Unit at Waikato Hospital and further updates will be shared as information becomes available.”

