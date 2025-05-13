- The Schick family is raising money for emergency services following the death of 10-year-old Jimmy on Sunday.
- A Givealittle page will donate money to the Cambridge Fire Brigade, Hato Hone St John Ambulance and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust
- His father Rodney was badly hurt and remains in intensive care.
The Schick family, who lost their 10-year-old son in a tragic off-road accident is raising money for the emergency services who helped during the rescue.
Jimmy Schick died following the accident on a Waikato property on Sunday afternoon, May 11, in which his father Rodney was badly hurt and remains in intensive care.
Jimmy’s 12-year-old brother Oli was also hurt and remains in the children’s ward at Waikato Hospital not far from his father.
Another child, a family friend, was also involved in the accident, but is expected to be discharged from hospital tomorrow.