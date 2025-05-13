“In incredibly sad circumstances, the family kindly asks for privacy as they come to terms with the devastating loss of their dearly loved Jimmy,” a Schick family spokesperson said.

“The Schick family and Windsor Park team express their sincere and heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of love, support and concern during this most difficult of times.

“Rodney is receiving the best possible care from the dedicated team in the Intensive Care Unit at Waikato Hospital and further updates will be shared as information becomes available.”

The Schicks are New Zealand racing royalty as owners of Windsor Park Stud, one of the country’s premier breeding businesses, which stands stallions and breeds from thoroughbred mares.

They have bred some of New Zealand’s best ever racehorses, firstly when the business was owned and run by Rodney’s father Nelson, with Rodney now a co-owner and the stud master.

They have not only been successful breeders but have raced many top line horses and are huge contributors to charity, recently raising $30,000 for charity.

Rodney Schick, who is also a board member of New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing, remains in intensive care and the Herald understands has required at least two operations.

The death of Jimmy has left the close-knit horse racing industry and their local community stunned.

The schoolboy rugby player was mad on horse racing and would attend horse sales with his father as he one day hoped to step into the family business.

Those dreams are now gone, leaving a family devastated.

Rodney Schick with his sons Jimmy (next to father) and Oli (far left). Photo / Windsor Park

The statement from the Schick family also provided a small update on how the others injured in the crash are recovering.

“[Rodney] is in a stable condition with a long recovery expected,

“Oli is recovering well with support from the amazing team in the children’s ward.

“We appreciate everything that has been provided and sent to the family - we are well supported and catered for at this stage.

“Thank you for your understanding and support.”

‘Heartbreaking tragedy’ - Mayor

Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan told the Herald that “our hearts are heavy today as we come to terms with the tragic ATV accident ... on Mother’s Day”.

She said the Schick family is “well-known, respected, and a longstanding local family”. She offered her deepest and sincerest condolences on behalf of the district.

“Whichever way you look at this, it is an absolute heartbreaking tragedy. The days, weeks, and months ahead will be challenging for them.”

As a community, she wanted the family to know they “hope to support and comfort” them as best as possible.

“Cambridge and indeed Waipa enjoys tight-knit connected communities who look out for and support one another and I expect this will come to the fore in the aftermath of this tragedy.”

O’Regan thanked the emergency services who were involved in the incident on Sunday for their “selfless service”.

The site of the accident on French Pass Rd, near Cambridge.

School mourns much-loved student

Kaipaki school principal Kim Budd said; “We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that happened to one of our school families on Sunday, including the loss of one of our school’s much-loved students”.

“Our thoughts and aroha are with their whānau during this time of profound loss, including with other family members who are injured.”

The staff and board are committed to supporting the students and school community as they navigate through this difficult time together, Budd said.

‘We are family’

The Racing NZ Thoroughbred chat page posted on Facebook saying it was with “sadness” that they announced the death of Jimmy Schick, the grandson of Nelson from Windsor Park.

“We again are reminded of our fragile life and whatever our status is in our horse industry.

“We are family, although we compete vigorously with each other, no matter what part of our industry, we are still the racing family.”

The post offered its prayers to Schick, a now “hall of famer in the Lord’s house”, and their condolences to his parents and the Windsor Park family.

‘Hectic time’: Remote and challenging rescue effort

Earlier, Cambridge Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Dennis Hunt said he believed the group had been hunting when the six seater side-by-side all-terrain vehicle rolled, according to Stuff.

“It was a hectic time out there,” he said.

“It was quite remote and we couldn’t get a 4WD to it. We had to be taken there by the neighbours.”

Police confirmed two other children were flown to hospital after the ATV crash, and were now in a stable condition.

Hato Hone St John said it sent three helicopters as the area was inaccessible by road.

- Additional reporting by Malisha Kumar