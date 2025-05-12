The site of the accident on French Pass Rd, near Cambridge.

A 10-year-old boy has died and his father has been critically injured in a horrific ATV crash on Mother’s Day.

Police have confirmed that two other children were flown to hospital and are now in a stable condition after the crash on French Pass Rd, Karapiro, at about 2.30pm on Sunday.

Earlier Cambridge Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Dennis Hunt said he believed the group had been hunting when the six seater side-by-side all-terrain vehicle rolled, according to Stuff.

The boy’s brother and a friend had suffered injuries in the crash, which happened in a remote part of the property.

“It was a hectic time out there,” he said. “It was quite remote and we couldn’t get a 4WD to it. We have to be taken there by the neighbours.”