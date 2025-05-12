Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Waikato ATV crash: 10-year-old boy killed and father critically injured

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The site of the accident on French Pass Rd, near Cambridge.

The site of the accident on French Pass Rd, near Cambridge.

A 10-year-old boy has died and his father has been critically injured in a horrific ATV crash on Mother’s Day.

Police have confirmed that two other children were flown to hospital and are now in a stable condition after the crash on French Pass Rd, Karapiro, at about 2.30pm on Sunday.

Earlier Cambridge Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Dennis Hunt said he believed the group had been hunting when the six seater side-by-side all-terrain vehicle rolled, according to Stuff.

The boy’s brother and a friend had suffered injuries in the crash, which happened in a remote part of the property.

“It was a hectic time out there,” he said. “It was quite remote and we couldn’t get a 4WD to it. We have to be taken there by the neighbours.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hunt told Stuff he didn’t believe the party were wearing helmets.

A man in his 40’s was rescued from the scene and needed to be “winched out from a height of 40ft”, according to an Auckland Westpac Helicopter spokesperson.

The man was flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The property where the accident occurred is owned by Shaw’s Property Holdings Limited, whose directors are Nelson Schick, Jonathon Schick and Samuel Linder.

Nelson Schick, his wife Sue and their son Rodney own Windsor Park Stud, near Cambridge, which has won several awards for its horse breeding achievements.

Nelson and Sue Schick were named on the NBR Rich List in 2001, with an estimated fortune of $25 million.

The Schick family declined to comment.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand