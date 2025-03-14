Parker v Dubois: Boxing’s title-fight shambles is sign of a troubled sport - Editorial

International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion Dubois was supposed to square up to Parker in Saudi Arabia at the end of last month, but he withdrew from the bout at late notice, citing illness. The winner of that fight was to take on Oleksandr Usyk, of Ukraine, in a bout that would unite the four major heavyweight titles.

In a sense, the fight between Parker and Dubois could be seen as a sort of semifinal, with the title unification bout against Usyk the grand final of boxing.

Parker made short work of late-notice ring-in Martin Bakole, which cannot be seen as evidence he would have beaten or even significantly troubled the favoured Dubois. But it would have been nice for the Kiwi to have a shot.

Following his withdrawal with illness, Dubois could have agreed to a rescheduled fight against Parker – resetting the stage for the semifinal. Instead he wanted to move straight into the challenge against the Ukrainian. This would avoid the messy complication of tussling with Parker, where he risked losing the IBF belt he holds and his shot at Usyk.

In boxing, it seems no semifinal is necessary if you’ve been ill.

Another of the four governing bodies, the World Boxing Organisation (WBO), blocked Dubois’ path, declaring yesterday that Usyk must defend that belt against Parker.

If he agrees to the Parker fight, Usyk won’t get a shot at Dubois’ IBF belt. So, he might simply ignore the WBO edict and take the likely bigger purse from fighting Dubois.

Happily for Dubois, he’s reportedly all better now. Boxing however, looks crook.

Sports fans today have a phenomenal array of options in front of them.

In other sporting codes, fans and contenders know what they are getting. The biggest threat to boxing is the Ultimate Fighting Championship, an organisation so slick its acronym, UFC, has become shorthand for all mixed-martial arts.

In the UFC, when the bosses say a title fight is on, it’s on. Fans, broadcasters, media and advertisers know it’s on. The fighters know it’s on.

We could find out as early as this week if Usyk leans into a bout with Parker or if he opts for Dubois. For the sake of the sport’s integrity, the Kiwi deserves his shot.

F1’s time to burn beyond the petrolheads

Few sports do hype as well – or as enthusiastically – as Formula One.

The arrival of Kiwi Liam Lawson into the grid comes at an opportune time for the sport on these shores. Courtesy of Netflix’s remarkably successful fly-on-the-wall series Drive to Survive, motorsport’s top racing class has a unique grip on hardcore fans and newbie bandwagon jumpers.

Throw in a good-looking guy from Pukekohe who drives with highlights-reel aggression in a car with proven pedigree, and this could be the year F1 truly breaks through beyond the petrolhead loyalists.

Lawson’s challenge is great. When he takes to Albert Park in Melbourne for qualifying this afternoon, rivals in other teams – and even his own teammate, the champion Max Verstappen – will hope to dull his sharp edge.

For fans both casual and deep, it will be a ride to remember.