Australian test cricketer Stuart MacGill might still be jailed, but has been spared a potential life sentence over his role in a $364,000 cocaine deal that led to his kidnapping.
The former leg-spinner has been acquitted of taking part in the commercial distribution of drugs under his restaurant roof in April 2021.
However, the Sydney District Court jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict to the lesser charge of supply.
They found MacGill knew the transaction between his regular dealer and his brother-in-law was taking place.
The court heard matters went awry when the dealer exchanged the drugs for a vacuum-sealed bag of A4 paper concealed on top by Australian $50 notes and turning off his phone.