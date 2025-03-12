Joseph Parker celebrates his knockout win over Martin Bakole. Photo / Matchroom Boxing.

British boxer Daniel Dubois is not rescheduling his fight with New Zealander Joseph Parker, and will instead look to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title.

IBF champion Dubois withdrew from his title defence against Parker on 22 February after falling ill.

Instead of rescheduling a Parker fight, Dubois' attention had turned to facing Usyk, who holds all the other major world heavyweight titles.

Sky Sports in Britain reported that the Dubois' camp was hopeful the fight could be held in the UK and that Wembley was one of the options.

Dubois' most recent loss was to Usyk in 2023, when he was stopped by the Ukrainian in Poland.