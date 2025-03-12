Advertisement
Home / Sport / Boxing

Joseph Parker and Daniel Dubois rescheduled fight off the cards

RNZ
Joseph Parker celebrates his knockout win over Martin Bakole. Photo / Matchroom Boxing.

British boxer Daniel Dubois is not rescheduling his fight with New Zealander Joseph Parker, and will instead look to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title.

IBF champion Dubois withdrew from his title defence against Parker on 22 February after falling ill.

Instead of rescheduling a Parker fight, Dubois' attention had turned to facing Usyk, who holds all the other major world heavyweight titles.

Sky Sports in Britain reported that the Dubois' camp was hopeful the fight could be held in the UK and that Wembley was one of the options.

Dubois' most recent loss was to Usyk in 2023, when he was stopped by the Ukrainian in Poland.

Saudi Arabia had been the hub for recent big fights with Usyk and Tyson Fury meeting there twice.

Joseph Parker punches Martin Bakole. Photo / Getty Images
Dubois, 27, has a 22 and two record with 21 of his wins by way of knock outs.

He beat Anthony Joshua in his last fight in September last year.

Usyk is undefeated in 23 bouts, beating Fury twice, Joshua twice, Dubois and Derek Chisora in that time.

The last British heavyweight to be undisputed was Lennox Lewis in 1999.

Parker fought late replacement Martin Bakole in Riyadh last month, scoring a knock out win inside two rounds.

There has been no news on when the Kiwi might fight again.

