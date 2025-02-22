Parker weighed in at his career-heaviest 121kg for this fight. The added weight significantly enhanced his power. This was Parker’s first knockout win since October, 2023 – his first fight in Saudi, against Simon Kean.

While Bakole came in underprepared, arriving at late notice and weighing a whopping 142kg – 14kg more than his last fight – Parker again put the heavyweight division on notice by defending his WBO interim title to further entrench his credentials.

Parker has now won six straight fights – his last three against vaunted power punchers Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang and Bakole to elevate his presence as an irrepressible title contender.

This card fell on Foundation Day in Riyadh – the festival celebrations of the first Saudi state. Parker will have his own celebrations and is now targeting a world title shot against either Dubois or Ukrainian kingpin Oleksandr Usyk.

“I’m fit, strong, healthy. [Coach] Andy [Lee] was breaking it down for me, I just had to be patient. I want to say, who is next? How do I fight for the world title next?” Parker said immediately after his latest triumph.

“If Usyk wants a dance partner, let’s get Uncle Frank [Warren] to come in here and lock that in. I want to fight for the world title. I want to be champion of the world again soon. I will fight anyone and everyone.

“Saudi Arabia has been amazing. Four fights, four wins. Thank you everyone.”

For an event dubbed the card of the century, the small ANB Arena in Riyadh had numerous empty seats. The atmosphere lifted, at times, through the presence of travelling fans but on a card featuring seven title fights, much more would be expected at a traditional boxing venue.

The boxers played their part, though, with a series of largely captivating fights living up to the hype.

Parker stole the show but on the stacked undercard, Callum Smith upset British compatriot Joshua Buatsi with a convincing unanimous decision to claim the WBO light heavyweight title.

German heavyweight Agit Kabayel maintained his unbeaten status with an impressive performance, climbing off the canvas to break down and stop Chinese powerhouse Zhang in the sixth round after a sustained attack to the body.

American Vergil Ortiz jnr defended his WBC super welterweight interim title and improved to 23-0 with a unanimous-decision win over Uzbek Israil Madrimov.

Dominican middleweight champion Carlos Adames was handed a split-decision draw (118-10, 115-114, 114-114) against British challenger Hamzah Sheeraz. While the 21-0 Sheeraz dominated the first four rounds, Adames found his groove from then on and should have won a tight decision.

American Shakur Stevenson made hard work retaining his WBC lightweight title against gallant Brit Josh Padley, who accepted the fight on two days’ notice and lasted until he was dropped three times in the ninth round.

