Somehow, it all seems too convenient.

Parker’s new opponent, the widely feared Martin Bakole, does not arrive in the Saudi capital until 2am on the morning of the fight after accepting the call on 48 hours’ notice and travelling from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Riyadh via Ethiopia.

Joseph Parker will put his WBO interim heavyweight championship on the line against Martin Bakole in Saudi Arabia. Photo / Matchroom Boxing, Photosport.

The whirlwind late changes involved frantic phone calls and behind-the-scenes scrambling. Parker’s camp found out via social media minutes before the final pre-fight press conference – set in the heart of Boulevard City, Riyadh’s Disneyland-like destination – that Dubois was ill​.

At the end of the press conference, after promoter Spencer Brown spoke with boxing’s new ruler – the all-powerful, oil-rich Turki Alalshikh – Parker, trainer Andy Lee and promoters Warren and Brown gathered to the side of the stage to swiftly agree that Bakole would step in.

Parker had the final say, stunning all pundits by electing to fight the heavyweight boogeyman, the most avoided fighter in the division, a man dubbed the Monster. In doing so, Parker proves his willingness to fight anyone, anywhere, anytime.

With the Dubois contract void, Parker’s manager David Higgins then had to negotiate new terms one day before the fight.

Such a frenzied backdrop could leave Parker rattled, disillusioned even, as he attempts to adjust to a dangerous new opponent and the disheartening title shot being snatched from his grasp at the last possible moment. Parker’s extended team donning caps with “two-time” champion emblazoned on the back pointed to the magnitude of what was at stake against Dubois.

Rather than let frustrations consume him, Parker instead maintained his calm and composed demeanour as he fulfilled his pre-fight duties, which included greeting Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters at the weigh-in and signing numerous autographs with local fans.

“It is what it is. It’s not in my control,” Parker told the Herald after the weigh-in. “What I can control is resting tonight and smashing his face in tomorrow.

“I wanted to fight for the championship of the world, of course I did. But if Dubois is sick, may he get better soon. There’s no point fighting sick. I’ve done that once before [against Joe Joyce] and it wasn’t good. Rest, recover, come back. In the meantime, I’m fighting Martin Bakole.

“I feel good. We’ve gone from one big puncher to the next big puncher. Even though we’re not fighting for the world title I get to defend my WBO interim belt for the first time. I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to still be involved in this great event. I’m looking forward to fighting Martin Bakole when he arrives and putting on a good show.”

Bakole emerged from completing a recent training camp and therefore should have no issues with his conditioning. The long-haul travel and late timing of his arrival could, however, take a toll on his legs.

Martin Bakole has a 21-1 record with 16 wins by knockout. Photo / Getty Images

While some significant elements change in the switch from confronting Dubois to Bakole, others remain similar.

Parker’s plan to be cautious early and take Dubois into deep waters is likely to be replicated, with the hope of forcing Bakole into a similarly fatigued state.

Bakole doesn’t throw the same volume of punches as Dubois but he is another walk-forward, pressure fighter with heavy hands. He, too, is expected to come hard and fast early.

Bakole’s noted power is an ever-present danger that will test Parker defensively, as he has a tendency to drop his hands and be caught at times.

But in defeating Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang, Parker proved his ability to nullify vaunted power punchers and, in the case of Zhang, rise from the canvas to win on points.

“Both guys are very heavy-handed. Both guys put on a lot of pressure in different ways. There’s a few things we had to adjust yesterday in training camp. We had a big session last night, talking about a few things and we’ll still be talking about it tomorrow until we get to the ring so I can put it all together tomorrow night.”

While Bakole demolished American prospect Jared Anderson in his last outing in August, his 2018 loss – the only blemish in his 21-1 career – to former cruiserweight Michael Hunter may offer a blueprint the faster, fitter Parker will adopt, particularly in the early rounds. The added weight should also improve Parker’s power and durability.

Parker, while respectful of Bakole’s danger, has grown accustomed to overcoming adversity. The past few days offer yet another example.

“Even though we don’t have the fight with Daniel Dubois, we wanted the next best option and that’s Martin Bakole. I want to prove to myself I belong at the top by fighting the best out there. I consider him one of the best.”

To be the best, you must beat the best.

Parker will carry that mantra to the Riyadh ring as he seeks to push past another iron-fisted threat.

How to watch in New Zealand

The card is being streamed on DAZN for $46.99 from 4.30am on Sunday morning.

The Herald will be providing live updates from 10am, with Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole expected to get under way around 10.30am.

Liam Napier travelled to Riyadh courtesy of Manuka Doctor.