“Liam Lawson is one of the rarest kinds of New Zealanders — he is a Kiwi that Australian motor racing fans could embrace as one of their own – just as long as they can learn to forgive him," Linden writes.

“A rags to riches self-starter with plenty of old-fashioned mongrel in him — including giving rivals the bird when he overtakes them on the circuit — Lawson is a throwback to the greatest Kiwi drivers of all time — including Bruce McLaren, Denny Hulme and Chris Amon.

“Aussies and Kiwis have always been best mates on the track over the years, but through no fault of his own, Lawson has been cast as a villain to Aussie rev-heads after playing a part in bringing Daniel Ricciardo’s Formula One career to a screeching halt.”

Linden points out Lawson has earned his spot in the grid and doesn’t come from a wealthy background like many of his rivals, noting his parents sold their house to help support his career.

“Ricciardo’s loyal fans were right to be disappointed but were wrong to blame Lawson because he’s the closest thing to having another Aussie on the grid and looks set to become one of the most popular drivers in the sport because he’s cut from the same cloth as many of our own.

“Unlike some F1 drivers, Lawson earned his way to the top the hard way because he wasn’t born into wealth and his family had to make huge personal sacrifices to help him.”

Linden adds the fact Lawson flipped the bird at fellow driver Sergio Perez gives even more reason for Aussies to back him.