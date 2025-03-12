Australian Formula One fans have been urged to get behind Kiwi driver Liam Lawson at this Sunday’s Melbourne Grand Prix and “learn to forgive him” after he usurped a home favourite last season.
Lawson replaced Australian Daniel Ricciardo at Racing Bulls for the final six races of the 2024 season, becoming the first New Zealander to secure a fulltime seat in Formula One since Brendon Hartley in 2018.
Lawson’s star has continued to rise while Ricciardo’s future in the sport appears bleak.
Lawson won the seat to partner Formula One world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull while Ricciardo has been left without a drive.
Daily Telegraph journalist Julian Linden says Lawson deserves the support of home fans in Melbourne over the weekend, the opening race of the Formula One season.