Liam Lawson’s promotion to Red Bull’s senior Formula One ranks has been welcomed by his new team-mate, world champion Max Verstappen.
Following Red Bull surrendering the world constructors’ championship in 2024, Lawson has been promoted into the senior ranks.
However, despite the 23 year old being regarded highly by Red Bull’s internal decision-makers, notably team adviser Dr Helmut Marko, Lawson enters the new season with only 11 previous races worth of experience under his belt.
Former Jordan and Jaguar technical director Gary Anderson described partnering Verstappen as being “the hardest job in F1″.
Since he moved up into Red Bull’s senior ranks himself in 2016, Verstappen has consistently beaten the likes of Daniil Kvyat, Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, and Sergio Perez.
But Lawson and Verstappen already share a healthy relationship off track, given the Kiwi’s place as Red Bull’s reserve driver across its two teams from 2022 until he succeeded Daniel Ricciardo at Racing Bulls last year.
In 2021, at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Lawson let Verstappen borrow a pair of his racing boots, after his senior stablemate’s pair failed to arrive in the country on time.
And now that the pair are tasked with helping Red Bull win back their constructors championship – having fallen from first to third in 2024 – Verstappen backs his new teammate to help get the job done.
“We’ve seen each other at the photo shoots,” he said at Formula One’s official season launch.
“I’m sure it’s going to be fine – I’ve seen Liam grow throughout the junior team and he fully deserves his shot with the team.
“I’m excited to work together and have a great season again.”
The Herald understands that Lawson was Red Bull’s preferred candidate for the role, beating out former Racing Bulls teammate Yuki Tsunoda, and former Williams-turned-Alpine reserve driver Franco Colapinto.
In particular, Lawson’s similar driving style to Verstappen, notably his aggression and overtaking instincts, will hold him in better stead than his predecessors, given how Red Bull will design their 2025 car.
For his part, Lawson also accepts that getting the better of Verstappen is not his primary objective.
“I’m definitely not working against him,” Lawson said in December. “The biggest opportunity for me is the fact that he’s won the last four championships, he’s the best in the world right now.
“He’s been in this team for a long time, maybe close to 10 years. He knows everything about the car, he knows everything about the team. He’ll always be pushing to the absolute limit.
“For me to be alongside that, I get the most learning I could get out of it. It’s an opportunity to become a better driver, work with the best team in Formula One, and have an opportunity to fight at the front.”
Lawson will also be given a degree of understanding from Red Bull senior team principal Christian Horner.