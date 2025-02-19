But Lawson and Verstappen already share a healthy relationship off track, given the Kiwi’s place as Red Bull’s reserve driver across its two teams from 2022 until he succeeded Daniel Ricciardo at Racing Bulls last year.

In 2021, at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Lawson let Verstappen borrow a pair of his racing boots, after his senior stablemate’s pair failed to arrive in the country on time.

And now that the pair are tasked with helping Red Bull win back their constructors championship – having fallen from first to third in 2024 – Verstappen backs his new teammate to help get the job done.

“We’ve seen each other at the photo shoots,” he said at Formula One’s official season launch.

“I’m sure it’s going to be fine – I’ve seen Liam grow throughout the junior team and he fully deserves his shot with the team.

“I’m excited to work together and have a great season again.”

The Herald understands that Lawson was Red Bull’s preferred candidate for the role, beating out former Racing Bulls teammate Yuki Tsunoda, and former Williams-turned-Alpine reserve driver Franco Colapinto.

In particular, Lawson’s similar driving style to Verstappen, notably his aggression and overtaking instincts, will hold him in better stead than his predecessors, given how Red Bull will design their 2025 car.

For his part, Lawson also accepts that getting the better of Verstappen is not his primary objective.

Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson at the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix. Photo / Getty Images

“I’m definitely not working against him,” Lawson said in December. “The biggest opportunity for me is the fact that he’s won the last four championships, he’s the best in the world right now.

“He’s been in this team for a long time, maybe close to 10 years. He knows everything about the car, he knows everything about the team. He’ll always be pushing to the absolute limit.

“For me to be alongside that, I get the most learning I could get out of it. It’s an opportunity to become a better driver, work with the best team in Formula One, and have an opportunity to fight at the front.”

Lawson will also be given a degree of understanding from Red Bull senior team principal Christian Horner.

At times, Horner has been proven to be ruthless in changing drivers.

In 2019, he promoted Pierre Gasly from what was then junior team Toro Rosso into Red Bull’s senior ranks. However, after just 12 races, he was demoted again and replaced by Alex Albon.

Lawson has been part of Red Bull’s junior driver programme since he was 17, and backed through the Formula Three, Formula Two and Japanese Super Formula categories.

And with full knowledge of Lawson’s ability having had access to his data as a junior, Horner says the team will do its best to support the Kiwi as he steps up.

“Liam’s job is quite clear,” he said at the season launch. “He’s there to try and provide as much support as he possibly can.

“There’s not an expectation for him to go out and beat a four-time world champion. If he beats him, fantastic, and there’s no order to say that he can’t.

“But I think it’s a matter of trying to take the pressure off Liam as best we can.

“He has been part of our team for a couple of years as test and reserve driver. One of the things that really impressed us about him is his mental strength and resilience.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



