Just two weeks ago, the 2.03m power forward committed to the University of Michigan to play collegiate basketball next season, as he drives towards his goal of reaching the NBA.

The same school that produced NBA All Stars Chris Webber and Glen Rice, along with multiple-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Jamal Crawford, is entering a fresh era under new coach Dusty May – one that Goodman is glad to be a part of.

“I chose the Wolverines because of the belief that the coaching staff had in me, and I just saw myself fitting into their system and that environment,” he said.

“I’m super excited to get over there and get started. I think this step is going to develop my game and being at Michigan, I have a good shot at making my dreams come true.”

Goodman opted for the Big Ten school over the likes of Ohio State, Texas Tech and Georgetown – the latter of whom have fellow Kiwi prospect Julius Halaifonua – who made his Tall Blacks debut earlier this year – entering his freshman season.

Goodman played a key role in the New Zealand under-17 side that finished fourth at the World Cup in July – his averages of 17.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game saw him named to the All-Tournament First Team.

Taranaki product Oscar Goodman (second from left) was named to the All Star 5 at the Fiba Under-17 World Cup. Also pictured: Maikcol Perez (right) of Italy, Cameron Boozer (12) and A.J. Dybantsa (7) of United States and Kaan Onat (left) of Turkey. Photo / Getty Images

It was his performance in the opening win against Turkey – where he finished with 26 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals – that saw him on the radars of NBA scouts.

“The international game was getting a lot more looks, especially with this age group coming through. I think there’s a lot of talent, so that was an eye-opener for me.”

The global showpiece also caught the attention of Tall Blacks coach Flavell, who is determined to integrate more youth into his squad since taking over the post from predecessor Pero Cameron last month.

“That under-17 team did so well and really put the world on notice, but it also put us on notice. Our future is in great hands here with a lot of exciting talent that’s coming through,” Flavell said.

“He’s certainly a great basketballer and we see him playing a significant role for the Tall Blacks and one that will extend for a very long time.”

Goodman’s avoiding any noise surrounding his growing draft stock, as he looks to continue developing his strengths and improving on his weak spots before he departs for Michigan in January.

“I’d say my IQ is up there. I’ll make the right read – if I’m open I’ll shoot it, I can do a bit of everything offensively and then defensively, I do my best to stay in front of my man and take pride in getting rebounds and steals.

“Getting a tighter handle and then improving my three-point shooting, I think that’ll be a big thing for me this coming year.”

Flavell’s plans to inject youth into the Tall Blacks could be difficult once Goodman heads off to college, but he’s intent on creating an open environment for the country’s top talent to return to.

“We understand that in the next four years, it may be tougher to find windows and opportunities to land those moments with the younger guys, but we want to give him every opportunity to be a part of this and he deserves it.

“Being a small country, there’s a tight brotherhood or in terms of the culture, it is a family, we are whanau and so having Oscar come into the room and spend time with us, he’s going to be a part of that and when he goes to college, he’s still going to be a part of our whanau.”

Tall Blacks squad for Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers

Taylor Britt, guard, Canterbury Rams, 28 years old, 27 games for New Zealand

Corey Webster, guard, Auckland Tuatara, 35, 97 games

Kaia Isaac, guard, BNZ Breakers/Canterbury Rams, 21, 0 games

Flyn Cameron, guard, Melbourne United/Taranaki Airs, 24, 26 games

Walter Brown, guard/Forward, Tasmania JackJumpers/Canterbury Rams, 21, 14 games

Tom Vodanovich, forward, Southeast Melbourne Phoenix/Auckland Tuatara, 30, 14 games

Hyrum Harris, Forward, Perth Wildcats/Wellington Saints, 28, 17 games

Oscar Goodman, forward, NBA Global Academy/New Plymouth Boys, 17, 0 games

Max Darling, forward, BNZ Breakers/Canterbury Rams, 24, 4 games

Sam Waardenburg, centre/Forward, Cairns Taipans, 25, 1 game

Tyrell Harrison, centre, Brisbane Bullets, 25, 10 games

Schedule:

Nov 21 – New Zealand v Philippines (away)

Nov 25 – New Zealand v Chinese Taipei (Christchurch): 7pm, Wolfbrook Arena

Elijah Fa’afiu is a Multimedia Journalist for Newstalk ZB and New Zealand’s Herald.