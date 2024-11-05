The 24-year-old has had a lean start to the Ford Trophy (50-over) with the bat – but in the shortest version of the game, he traditionally scores with great pace.

“I think my strength is being able to have some power at the death, but also accumulate through the middle ... and some innovation as well,” says Hay.

Under the watchful eye of Canterbury coach and former Black Cap Peter Fulton, Hay has been fine-tuning his sweep shot ahead of the sub-continental tour.

“Yeah, expecting a lot of spin from looking at what they played against West Indies. I think they’ve had four spinners one game.”

Fulton is also a former batting coach for the national side and has played all around the world. Hay has been leaning on the man they call “Two-metre-Peter”.

“He’s been invaluable. Just his sort of mentorship has been great, he knows because he’s obviously done it himself.”

Mitch Hay practicing his sweep shot. Hay is looking forward to his first Black Caps assignment in Sri Lanka. Photo / Mike Thorpe

The athletic right-hander speaks highly of Fulton’s coaching ability.

“He’s quite good at knowing what to say and when to say it. I think that’s a great skill of a coach and something he definitely knows. So, he’s been great for me.”

The wicketkeeper-batter has a reputation as a quality glovesman.

“I really enjoy keeping, I’ve done it for a long time. Like, I enjoy training, I love the skill of it,” says Hay.

From that vantage point, Hay has seen virtually every ball of Foulkes’ rapid rise from domestic level to the international arena.

“He’s bowled some absolute seeds in the last couple of seasons and yeah, I’ve got the best view,” beams Hay.

Arguably, nobody is in a better position to address the rumour that the right-arm quick’s right arm is even quicker this season.

“He’s always been pretty quick to be fair. His bumper especially has definitely got a few more k’s [kilometres per hour] on it as well. I think it just keeps getting better and better,” says Hay.

Foulkes is a little more coy when asked the same question about increasing his pace.

“I don’t think so!” he says.

A couple of Ford Trophy batsmen may beg to differ – judging by the modes of dismissal this year. The 22-year-old has paired speed with in-swing to the right-handers and made a mess of their stumps on multiple occasions.

“Definitely in-swing is my go-to, my natural ball. Just try to get the odd one to stand up and go away,” says Foulkes, who has spent the New Zealand winter playing in England.

“Played club cricket and then, fortunately, I got picked up by Warwickshire to play a few T20s, which was cool,” says Foulkes.

His form in the Vitality Blast competition was fair – with his best return coming in his last game (3-22) against Gloucestershire in the quarter-final.

Foulkes has carried that into the early rounds of the Ford Trophy, where he’s among both the top wicket-takers and most economical bowlers. But early season pitches in New Zealand are a far cry from sub-continental wickets – and Foulkes has never been to Sri Lanka before.

“It’s obviously gonna be different to Hagley [Oval] and the Mount [Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui] and stuff like that. I’ll be trying to adapt as quick as possible,” says Foulkes – adding that he’s tapped into the knowledge of Canterbury teammate and recovering Black Cap bowler, Kyle Jamieson.

“I think just being around the guys obviously Steady’s [Gary Stead] there, which is awesome. Be nice to get around [Jacob] Duffy just trying to learn, learn a lot of things”

The squad for the Sri Lanka tour contains a mix of youth and experience, with seven members of the history-making side that swept India 3-0 in the recent test series joining them. Mitch Santner will captain the team on the tour. The first T20 is this Sunday in Dambulla.

Gillette Cup

Both Foulkes and Hay have enjoyed success at Gillette Cup secondary schools boys’ cricket competition in their schoolboy careers, both featuring on the honours board for scoring centuries.

Foulkes (112) for St Andrew’s College in their winning campaign of 2019 and Hay (110) for Christchurch Boys’ High School (CBHS) in 2018.

Hay’s former First XI will heading back to the Gillette Cup finals next month after beating Christ’s College in the regional final last week. CBHS are the reigning national champions – a title they’ll get to defend when the best sides from each of the six first-class associations descend on Lincoln University.

National schoolboy cricket champions Christchurch Boys' High School First XI will defend the Gillette Cup at Lincoln University next month.

The national champions have won seven of the last 11 Gillette Cups and are easily the most successful First XI in New Zealand – with 12 titles since the tournament began in 1990.

Otago will once again be represented by Otago Boys’ High School, after they qualified earlier this year.

Rams raid

New Tall Blacks coach Judd Flavell has rewarded four Canterbury Rams with a black singlet for upcoming Fiba Asia Cup basketball matches with the Philippines and Chinese Taipei.

Flavell coached the Rams to back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024 before stepping up to the national role.

The 2024 Sal’s NBL Coach of the Year has in-depth knowledge of the Rams quartet but, speaking to Newstalk ZB, he says that’s not always in the players’ favour.

“Sometimes it can be advantage, sometimes it can be a disadvantage when you have the [national] coach being your, your NBL coach - because the coach knows you so well. The four of these guys have made that decision very easy, very comfortable for me,” said Flavell.

Among them, 21-year-old shooting guard Kaia Isaac.

Judd Flavell has been appointed as head coach of the Tall Blacks. Photo / Photosport

“Kaia Isaac is somebody who I’ve been very close with over the last three seasons of the Canterbury Rams - knowing his journey, the work that he’s put in and just how determined and motivated he’s been. Seeing him land the development spot at the Breakers, seeing him being a back-to-back champion in New Zealand NBL.”

Flavell admits that giving Isaac the news of his first Tall Blacks selection was an honour.

“Having that one in particular was pretty special and being able to share with him a moment that you’ll probably remember for a very long time.”

Flavell also named 6′5″ forward Max Darling, 6′3″ guard Walter Brown and 28-year-old guard Taylor Britt. Britt was named in the NBL’s All Star Five this season, as well as picking up Most Outstanding New Zealand Guard and the league’s Most Improved Player awards.

Walter Brown is one of four Canterbury Rams to earn Tall Blacks selection for the next round of Asia Cup qualifiers later this month. Photo / Supplied

“What a year for Taylor, right?” said Flavell.

“The leap in confidence and the guy that on the floor was just a killer in terms of big moments and carrying his team and leading his team to another championship.”

Britt has 27 international appearances to his name already but after a break-out season, the coach hopes his best performances are in front of him.

“We’re hoping to see him transfer that over onto the international stage now. I’m really excited for Taylor,” said Flavell.

The Tall Blacks will head to the Philippines (November 21) before returning to Christchurch to play Chinese Taipei (November 24). The final two qualifying matches are scheduled for next February.