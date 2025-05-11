Tall Blacks score rare victory over Boomers in series finale

Carlin Davison of the Tall Blacks in action in the side's win over the Boomers. Photo / Photosport

The Tall Blacks ended their basketball series against Australia on a high on Sunday, beating the Boomers 106-97 in Hamilton.

New Zealand raced to an 11-2 lead. Tohi Smith-Milner opened the scoring with a pair of free throws and ever-consistent captain Reuben Te Rangi got to the bucket for an easy lay-up before knocking down his first triple of the night.

The Tall Blacks defence was equally impressive, dominating rebounds. A highlight of the first quarter was a thunderous slam dunk by Carlin Davison, helping propel the hosts to a 28-16 lead.

The second quarter was marked by physicality from both teams. Taylor Britt led the charge in rebounds and assists, as the Tall Blacks maintained momentum to lead 57-44 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Tall Blacks extended their advantage with a series of impressive three-pointers from Kaia Isaac. Another show-stopping Davison slam dunk pushed the score to 88-62.