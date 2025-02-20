The Tall Blacks have started the third window of the Asia Cup qualifiers with a bang, dismantling Hong Kong to the tune of a 92-51 victory in Hong Kong.
It was a rapid start to the game with Sam Waardenburg winning the tip-off. The Tall Blacks immediately got on the scoreboard with captain Reuben Te Rangi bustling his way to the basket. Te Rangi’s aggressive play set the tone early, scoring nine of the New Zealand side’s first 14 points.
Hong Kong also made a strong start, getting to the hoop with ease and making their first five field goals to stay in touching distance.
Jordan Ngatai’s back-to-back triples and solid on-ball defence wrestled momentum back the way of the Tall Blacks, who ended the quarter with a 26-21 lead over the hosts. The first quarter saw Tama Isaac make his way onto the floor for his debut and join brother Kaia becoming the ninth pair of brothers to play for New Zealand.
Te Rangi and Ngatai continued their hot start, scoring at will early in the second stanza. The pair scored a combined 30 of the Kiwi’s 52 first-half points.