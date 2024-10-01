Judd Flavell has been appointed as head coach of the Tall Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Judd Flavell has been appointed as head coach of the Tall Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Judd Flavell has been named as the new head coach of the the Tall Blacks.

Flavell is already familiar with the Tall Blacks programme, having played for the team and served as a coach and will now take on the role of leading the team.

He represented New Zealand in 38 games from 1999 to 2002, including the 2002 Fiba World Championships, where the team achieved a fourth-place finish.

Flavell’s coaching experience includes 13 seasons as an assistant with the NZ Breakers in the Australian NBL, where he won four championships.

He also served as an assistant coach for the South East Melbourne Phoenix and has been involved with the New Zealand men’s U18 team and the Junior Tall Blacks.