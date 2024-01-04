Elina Svitolina celebrates a point during her win over Emma Raducanu. Photo / Getty Images

What a match. What a moment. What a story.

Elina Svitolina has shown her champion qualities with a compelling victory over British wildcard Emma Raducanu to move into the quarter-finals of the ASB Classic.

The second seed lost the first set – and faced difficult moments in the second – but found a way to win, prevailing 6-7(5) 7-6(3) 6-1 in a superb comeback.

The quality dipped in the third set, as Raducanu seemed to physically tire but the first two sets featured some of the best tennis seen in tournament history, in a match that stretched almost three hours.

Svitolina now looks on a collision course with defending champion Coco Gauff in the final – and what a match that would be.

But for long periods this was an absolute beauty.

The quality, drama and tension in the first two sets was off the scale, as both players lifted each other to new heights.

Despite the result, Raducanu will take plenty of confidence from the contest.

The 2021 US Open champion had plenty to prove. She was off the tour for eight months last year, and before Tuesday’s first round hadn’t won at WTA level since March, with only 10 matches in 2023.

But Svitolina was a formidable opponent, with the former world No 3 judged WTA comeback player of last season, highlighted by a run to the last four at Wimbledon.

The match had a stunning start, right from the third game, with some sublime shot-making. Raducanu was on song, forcing five consecutive break opportunities, with a series of brilliant clean winners.

It was great theatre, as each time Svitolina found an answer, with vicious body serves, clever angles and a clutch volley. But the pressure was mounting. Another sweeping forehand gave a sixth break opportunity and this time Raducanu forced the error.

Emma Raducanu in action against Elina Svitolina. Photo / Photosport

From there she reeled off four consecutive game – including another break – which left Svitolina’s husband Gael Monfils shaking his head in her coaching box. The 29-year-old Svitolina wasn’t playing badly – albeit struggling on serve – but Raducanu was irrepressible, digging out a backhand from well behind the baseline to save another break.

The Ukrainian was two points from ceding the set at 5-1, 40-40, but hung tough, before her own revival. She broke Raducanu – helped by a timely net cord – then, quite unbelievably, had another break, after Raducanu had been up 5-4, 30-15. The British player had dipped slightly – especially on serve – and Svitolina forced the door ajar.

Raducanu stopped the run of five consecutive lost games – highlighted by a blistering cross court forehand – to force a tiebreak. From there the tension, and the level, went up. Raducanu got to 5-2, then double faulted on set point, before making no mistake in the next rally.

The crowd could finally take a breath and the European responded best when play resumed, with an early break and a 3-1 lead. There was another twist as Raducanu broke to level, then Svitolina hung tough to force a second tiebreak.

Raducanu had the early ascendency – but the breaker turned at 3-1 with a courageous winner from Svitolina. From there she reeled off five consecutive points, as Raducanu lost her range.

That was a momentum shift and it was hard to see Raducanu finding a way back in the third set, not least because of the physical toll. Svitolina managed consecutive breaks and the match was gone – though the memories will last a lifetime.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns.