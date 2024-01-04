Coco Gauff waves to the crowd after beating Brenda Fruhvirtova. Photo / Photosport

The Coco Gauff express rolls on at the ASB Classic – and it is hard to see anyone stopping the American dynamo.

There are much tougher tests to come this week but the 19-year-old has started well here in 2024, which is beginning to feel like a replica of last year.

Gauff is through to the quarter-finals, after a emphatic 6-3 6-0 win over Czech qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova on Thursday.

It was a typical Gauff show; power, precision and placement, along with her trademark athleticism.

After a tight start, where she conceded an early break, the world No 3 toughed her way back into the match, then simply overwhelmed the 16-year-old Fruhvirtova, sealing the contest after 70 minutes.

The 2023 US Open champion was imperious on serve, only dropping three points across the match when her first serve landed. She had some issues early but, once they were ironed out, clicked into gear.

Gauff also impressed with her mental fortitude, lifting in the tough moments to save five of six break points.

She gradually put more and more pressure on the Fruhvirtova serve, with the world No 111 eventually bereft of answers.

It became a bit of a demolition, as Fruhvirtova only won four points on her serve in the second set, unable to deal with the Gauff barrage.

After 70 minutes, Gauff sealed the match with another deep serve and can now plan for a last-eight appearance on Friday.