Lulu Sun has a career-high ranking of 189 during her two years on the WTA Tour. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand could have its best female tennis prospect since Marina Erakovic, with a recent top 200 player considering a switch of allegiance to this country.

Swiss-based Lulu Sun, who was born in Te Anau and has dual eligibility, is contemplating the move.

She has been in talks with Tennis New Zealand, who are keen to make it happen, and indicated on Sunday that it is a possibility.

”We are still in discussions,” confirmed Sun, shortly after advancing to the main draw of the 2024 ASB Classic, after a tight 76(1) 76(4) victory over Slovakian Viktoria Hruncakvoa in the second round of qualifying.

“It’s not an easy choice. I’m thinking about it and hopefully it will have a good outcome.”

If she decides to switch, it would be a massive boost for the sport here. Erakovic was the face of the sport for many years – with her feats mostly underappreciated – but the cupboard has been bare at the top level since her retirement in December 2018.

Sun is currently ranked 214 but reached a career high of 189 last August in only her second full year on tour, after the Covid disruptions of previous seasons.

The 22-year-old appears on a different trajectory to any New Zealand players, headed by Monique Barry (628), doubles specialist Erin Routliffe (677) and teenager Elyse Tse (1019).

It might also appeal to Sun, who would have a chance to play doubles at the Paris Olympics with Routliffe and represent New Zealand in the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly Federation Cup). The pool is much greater in Switzerland, where she has five players ranked above her and a total of 15 females inside the top 500.

It would be hard for Tennis New Zealand to compete financially with the Swiss federation, who have a lot more money to invest in their promising players. But the governing body here may be able to leverage some corporate support, while Sun would also attract much more commerical interest in this country than she does as one of many aspiring professionals in tennis saturated Switzerland.

Sun is expected to make a decision in the next two months. She has previously played briefly under the New Zealand flag, notably in 2018 at Junior Wimbledon, though that was mainly due to ITF regulations – as she was awaiting a new Swiss passport.

”It wasn’t really my choice, it was through the ITF rules but at the same time I appreciated when I represented New Zealand,” said Sun. “I love representing both sides but obviously you can’t.”

Though Sun left this country when she was five, she retains an obvious fondness for all things Kiwi, even mentioning that she likes rugby and “watches the All Blacks.”

”New Zealand is part of who I am,” said Sun. “I’ve lived in and been to so many countries but New Zealand from the get go I feel really comfortable here and I am used to the culture. I’m always happy to come back.”

Her family link to this country began in 1998, when her grandmother, from Nanchang in southern China, bought a property in Te Anau.

”She wanted a place of nature, New Zealand is the perfect place for that,” said Sun.

Sun retains memories of an adventurous childhood – ‘climbing trees and feeding animals” – before her parents moved to Florida, to pursue a tennis career for her and her older sister. The family later moved to Switzerland – “[Mum] was like, I want to focus on education while you are playing”, settling in Geneva.

Sun, who speaks English, French and Mandarin, subsequently studied at the University of Texas on a tennis scholarship but is now full time on the WTA tour.

She enjoyed a productive 2023 – reaching the final of two ITF $80,000 tournaments (winning one) - and has continued that momentum in Auckland, with the impressive win over No 81 Hruncakvoa, who reached the ASB Classic semi finals in 2019. Sun will face another qualifier in the first round, American McCartney Kessler (No 221).

”I’ve had two tough matches, I like the conditions and it is kinda like coming home,” said Sun.

Local tennis fans will hope that Sun – who plans to visit her grandmother in Te Anau if she has time post tournament – will be ‘home’ for good this time next year.

