Emma Raducanu was among those forced indoors last year. Photo / Photosport

Everything has gone to plan for ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin ahead of a big fortnight – now he just has to wait for the weather.

Both tournaments in 2023 were badly affected by almost incessant rain, which saw numerous sessions cancelled and lengthy delays. It was highly unfortunate, especially with big names such as Emma Raducanu, Casper Ruud, Leylah Fernandez and Venus Williams suffering exits on indoor courts, with no crowd present.

Even the women’s final was disrupted by rain. Scheduled for 5pm, it didn’t start until 6.45pm, before further showers took the players off court for almost two hours towards the end of the first set, leading to a late finish before Coco Gauff claimed the trophy.

AD: ASB Classic 2024 click for tickets. NZ’s premier tennis experience, January 1-13

The weather-related chaos meant a proposed roof became the topic du jour, with disappointed fans, frustrated players and unhappy stakeholders. However, the signs are good for the 2024 event.

“It looks good for the upcoming fortnight - it looks really dry,” Lamperin told the Herald. “All of next week is good. It’s a bit early to say for the week after, but so far so good.”

Lamperin is a “bit more relaxed” compared with this time last year. It was a tough initiation in 2023, tasked with bringing the tournament back after three years off the circuit due to Covid and with a short lead-in time.

“It was a brand new team in 2023 and no one really knew the tournament,” said Lamperin. “It was very new and we didn’t have much time. We have been able to plan much better this year.”

That includes making sure the indoor courts are in the best possible condition – if needed – after some criticism last year. They were relaid two weeks ago – at the same time as the outdoor courts – though everyone hopes they won’t be required.

Most importantly, there have been no last-minute withdrawals and the big names look fit and focused.

British star Raducanu was one of the first in town, arriving in Auckland on Boxing Day, with Lamperin saying the 2021 US Open champion is looking “sharp” on court.

Fellow wildcard Caroline Wozniacki, who is here with her husband, their two children and a nanny, has been putting in the training hours as she juggles family time.

“She is in great spirits,” said Lamperin. “She is happy to be back to be back here.”

Coco Gauff took out the title last year. Photo / Photosport

Defending champion Coco Gauff touched down on Thursday morning and was on court five hours later.

“That’s a good example of her dedication and professionalism, all the efforts she is putting in to be ready,” said Lamperin of the 19-year-old, who took out the US Open in September.

Second seed and world No 25 Elina Svitolina will be accompanied by husband Gael Monfils for as long as she remains in the tournament, with the Frenchman electing to train here rather than play an ATP event ahead of his Auckland appearance next week.

“There was an option to get into Hong Kong but we weren’t sure about travelling back to Auckland,” said Lamperin. “If you go far in Hong Kong, it’s difficult to be ready for that week.”

Friday was disrupted by heavy rain, with organisers using the six indoor courts at Albany as well as three on site to facilitate practice needs. After qualifying is completed over the weekend, the tournament starts on Monday with a single session from midday, with the first centre-court match at 1pm.

There is a similar format on Tuesday, before the traditional day-night session format from Wednesday, starting at midday and 6.30pm.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns.