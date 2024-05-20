Former Canterbury and Waikato outside back Sean Maitland has hung up his boots. Photo / Photosport

In 2006, Hamilton Boys’ High School student Sean Maitland made his professional rugby debut for Waikato in the inaugural Air New Zealand Cup – almost two decades later, he has announced his retirement after a long career across New Zealand, Scotland and England.

The 35-year-old, Tokoroa-born outside back made just the one appearance for his home province in the opening match of the season, becoming Waikato player #1043.

The schoolboy had proven himself as a speedster, sprinting 11.29s for the 100m and 22.30 for the 200m.

A Waikato teammate had withdrawn at late notice and coach Warren Gatland made the inquiry.

“He said one of the boys had pulled out and he wanted to chuck me on the bench,” Maitland told the New Zealand Herald in 2010.

“We went to play Taranaki in New Plymouth and I got a game when they subbed Sitiveni Sivivatu.”

Maitland had felt it was a one-off occurrence, and when Canterbury coach Robbie Deans called a week later, he flew south with his father to inspect the Canterbury set-up.

A cousin of former Wallabies first five-eighth Quade Cooper and former Manu Samoa rep Pele Cowley, Maitland added to the legacy of a strong rugby family representing Canterbury, the Crusaders, the Māori All Blacks, Glasgow, London Irish, Saracens, Scotland and the British and Irish Lions.

He played 53 times for Scotland, including at the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups, while also touring to Australia with the British and Irish Lions in 2013.

This tour was ironically coached by Gatland.

Saturday was a terrible day for his Saracens club. Not only were they defeated 20-10 by the Sale Sharks, costing them a home semifinal in the Gallagher Premiership, but Maitland suffered a pre-match injury – ending his career a couple of weeks earlier than expected.

Maitland was due to start for Saracens but a knee injury before kickoff ruled him out.

“After much reflection and countless conversations with my family, I’ve decided that this season will be my last and I will retire from the game I love so much,” Maitland said in a statement on Instagram.

“As a kid growing up in Tokoroa, all I ever wanted to be was a rugby player, and I’ve been so lucky to have lived out my childhood dream for 17 years.

“There are, of course, far too many people to thank right now, but to all the players, coaches, staff, and supporters over the years, thank you.

“To my family, my beautiful wife Nava, my parents and my three amazing little kids, thank you for your sacrifices, your support, and love.

“As I step away from the field, I can’t wait to dive into whatever is next. I look forward to the next chapter, new challenges and goals. The special memories I have made on and off the pitch will stay with me forever.

“Much love and thank you.”

Maitland’s former Hamilton Boys’ High School First XV coach Nigel Hotham commented on a Facebook post about his retirement.

“A role model to so many, Sean. Seems like only a few years ago you were winning Super 8 for Ham Boys. What a career... see you back in NZ.”

Sean Maitland’s career:

2005-2006 - New Zealand Secondary Schools

2006 - Waikato #1043

2007 - New Zealand Under-19

2007-2012 - Canterbury

2008 - New Zealand Under-20

2008-2012 - Crusaders #121

2010 - Māori All Blacks

2012-2015 - Glasgow

2013-2021 - Scotland #1037

2013 - British and Irish Lions #785

2015-2016 - London Irish

2016-2023 - Saracens