The HGHS Langman Team dressed in Pink in support of the positive vibes only campaign. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The third week of the Lodge Real Estate premier indoor netball competition provided some great games. Here’s a summary of all the action.

Lodge Real Estate Hamilton indoor premier netball results week 3

University of Waikato Premier Reserves 39 vs HGHS Old Girls Premier 50

vs HGHS Old Girls Premier St Paul’s Premier 26 vs Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier 41

vs Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier FTNC Premier Reserve 53 vs Marist Verdettes Premier (1) 31

vs Marist Verdettes Premier (1) Align Health Rangers Premier 68 vs FTNC Premier 63

vs FTNC Premier Northern United Sports Club Mamba 41 vs Melville Vetora Premier 31

vs Melville Vetora Premier Marist Verdettes Premier (2) 18 vs Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve 92

vs Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve HGHS Langman 60 vs St Peter’s Premier 32

vs St Peter’s Premier University of Waikato Premier 66 vs Allied HOB Collins Premier 23

Premier A

The best game of the night was between Align Health Rangers Premier and FTNC Premier which proved to be a great spectator game. Rangers led at half-time by 25 goals to 29 having won the first two quarters.

FTNC Premier then won the third quarter and Rangers won the final quarter by a goal. The full-time score was 68 goals to 63.

Rangers Premier felt it was a hard-fought game for the full 60 minutes. A physical encounter with great shooting by Monica Falkner, at goal shoot and goal attack, and Alison Priestly, at wing attack and centre, produced an incredible work rate.

Natasha Forsythe at wing defence and goal defence provided great hustle, creating turnover ball.

Keely Portegys at goal shoot for Align Health Rangers Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

FTNC Premier were limited with players away for various reasons but the side came out strong. Dawn Wakelin at wing attack and Malissa Thompson at goal attack showed strength throughout the game and were able to break through the Rangers’ defence.

This was the team’s first challenging game of the season and the team is excited to see what the rest of the season will bring, especially with a full bench.

FTNC Premier Reserve had a good win over Marist Verdettes Premier despite a strong second quarter by Marist, leading 25 to 17 at half-time and winning convincingly 53 goals to 31.

HGHS Langman and St Peter’s Premier had an athletic and aerial game but the HGHS team were too good on the night. At halftime they led by 31 goals to 17 and won the game by 60 goals to 32.

University of Waikato Premier was too good for Allied HOB Collins Premier and they won every quarter. The halftime score was 31-12 and the full-time score was 66-23.

Premier B

The best game in this grade was that between Northern United Sports Club Mamba and Melville Vetora Premier.

Ātaahua Anderson at goal shoot for Allied HOB Collins Premier being defended by Jameelah Warner-Morris at goal keep for UoW Premier with Mya Meadows at goal defence. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Melville had a narrow two-goal lead at the end of the first quarter but at halftime, Mamba had taken the lead to be ahead 22-17. Melville was able to narrow the gap in the third quarter to be within three goals only to lose momentum in the final quarter going down 41-31.

For Mamba, it was another slow start but this all changed in the third quarter when Nat Shaw moved from goal keep to goal shoot putting some height in the shooting circle.

Donna Reynolds at wing defence was spectacular to watch, getting turnovers and bringing the ball down the court. It was good for the team to get its first win of the season.

For Melville, Mila Graham at goal defence and Dani Taylor at goal keep were formidable in the defence circle gaining intercepts and rebounds.

Nolah Kiri at centre for St Peters Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

At the other end of the court, Ang Jackson and Cherie Pepene drove outstanding ball from mid-courters Danielle Saint at wing attack and Kyla Turner at centre. As a young team, they are being redeveloped with new players and this week was a strong game for them.

HGHS Old Girls Premier were too good for University of Waikato Premier Reserve this week with a strong lead by halftime with the score being 31-15.

University Premier Reserve then had a very dominant third quarter to come within six goals only to lose momentum in the final quarter. The full-time score was 50 goals to 39.

For the St Paul’s Premier and Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier game, they had a lot of spectator support and the first half of the game did not disappoint. At the end of the first quarter the game was drawn and at half time Waikato Diocesan led by 19 goals to 15.

After that, Waikato Diocesan just went from strength to strength winning by 41 goals to 26.

Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve showed no mercy in their game against Marist Verdettes Premier 2. At half time they were ahead 42-7, and won the game 92-18, having a massive final quarter.