Monique Barry lost in the opening round of the ASB Classic to Elina Avanesyan. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi Monique Barry has had a taste of the big time – now the challenge is getting more regular opportunities on the WTA tour.

The local wildcard impressed in her first match at this level in the opening round of the ASB Classic on Monday, bridging the considerable gulf for long periods in her 7-6(6) 6-2 loss to Russian world No 74 Elina Avanesyan.

It was always going to be a massive challenge – given the two players were ranked almost 500 places apart – but Barry stepped up, especially in the first set and stretched the contest out to 91 minutes.

It was encouraging stuff, given the world No 649 is accustomed to battling away on the lower rungs of the ITF tour, and has made her hungry for more.

“Now that I have played out here, I want to be here more,” said Barry. “So I just have to get really excited and fight on the ITF tour and hopefully be back on the WTA [tour]. It was amazing being around it all [this week], it was an eye-opener.”

The Taranaki product, who is now based in Australia, had never faced a top-100 player before and had only twice played against someone ranked inside the top 200. She was an $8.00 outsider, against Avanesyan, an established tour professional, who reached the fourth round of the 2023 French Open, beating world No 12 Belinda Bencic on the way. But the 21-year-old made light of the difference, at least in the first set.

“It was a massive step up,” said Barry. “It is really exciting that I can play a top 100 player and you can be at that level, you just need to be consistent at it.”

It was probably the best performance by a Kiwi female on these courts since the days of Marina Erakovic, as few others have managed to compete. Barry now returns to the grind of the ITF tour – usually in front of a smattering of spectators – so Monday was particularly enjoyable, with the added bonus of her Melbourne-based parents in the crowd.

“I was super, super nervous but excited at the same time,” said Barry. “I was looking forward to it, embracing the occasion. I came out, tried to be confident and aggressive and it started to work so I was getting really fired up and using the crowd with that as well.”

In difficult breezy conditions, Barry was prepared to go for her shots. It was an admirable strategy and often worked, as she found the paint from the back of the baseline.

Consistency was always going to be a struggle though, as she tried to adjust to the pace and heavier ball coming back. The players traded several breaks in the first set, but Barry provided plenty of highlights, with an amazing retrieval in the seventh game.

She also showed real mettle serving at 5-6 down, with the point of the match at 40-40. Barry was almost in the corporate boxes as she retrieved a deep moonball, then came up with a perfect backhand passing shot on the run.

In the tiebreak she retrieved a 4-1 deficit to get back to 4-4, then saved two set points, sinking to her knees in relief with the second as it clipped the net cord.

“I was pretty lucky,” said Barry. “I was kinda holding my breath and I couldn’t believe it went over.”

But Avanesyan took her third opportunity, as Barry dumped a running forehand into the net.

“I missed a couple of returns,” reflected Barry about the tiebreak. “If you can stay in those points and getting more first serves in that would have been the difference.”

The second set was more straightforward, as the Russian started to find her range and mistakes crept into Barry’s game.

“I played quite well in the first set, fighting for every point, trying to do what I could, said Barry. “She played too good in that second set and I started to miss a little bit more [but] I was going to go down fighting.”