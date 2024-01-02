Emma Raducanu in her match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the ASB Classic - Round 1. Photosport

Emma Raducanu has made a successful return to competitive tennis after seven months away, with a tense 6-3 4-6 7-5 win over Romanian qualifier Elena Gabriela-Ruse on Tuesday.

It was a gripping contest – stretching over almost two and a half hours – before Raducanu sealed her passage to the second round. The 2021 US Open champion was obviously rusty, after such a long absence and made hard work of the win, albeit against a gritty opponent.

Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her match at the ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport

But the 21-year-old showed plenty of resilience, converting her fourth match point to earn her first tour victory since March at Indian Wells.

“I’m really proud of the way I fought,” said Raducanu. “It was difficult playing Gabi because I know her pretty well, we are pretty close. She is such a good competitor and everytime I was ahead she raised her game. It could have gone either way.”

On the surface, a win in a first round match in Auckland – in front of a modest, though highly engaged crowd – isn’t that significant in the context of a career that includes a grand slam title. But this meant plenty to Raducanu, after the struggles of 2023, where she only played eight matches before stepping off the tour for surgery on both hands and an ankle.

Coming through such a battle, where she was broken five times and gave up a 5-2 advantage in the third set, was heartening for self belief and confidence.

“It means a lot,” said Raducanu. “It’s so different playing a match compared to playing practice; the fitness, and the speed of the game, compared to hitting. I’m very proud of the work I have done to put myself in this position, to be competing, to be healthy. I’m looking forward to this year as a fresh start and a new season.”

The world No 298 had to display significant mental fortitude, especially in the latter stages after she was broken at 5-2, serving for the match, then gave up two match points in the next game.

“It’s obviously frustrating – one of the most frustrating things in tennis,” said Raducanu. “I just had to stay in the moment, stay present because in those moments, 5-5, 30-30 something like that, if you lose concentration for a second the match is over. I was 5-2 up and all of a sudden it’s 5-5 and she is serving. It’s super important to stay calm and reassured and hunt those big moments down rather than shy away from it.”

But she got the job done, setting up a second round match with second seed and world No 25 Elina Svitolina on Thursday.

“She’s been at the top for so long, a great fighter and competitor,” said Raducanu. “For me it is a match where I have nothing to lose, everything to gain.”

In Tuesday’s last match on centre court, the local duo Erin Routliffe and Paige Hourigan enjoyed a popular 6-3 7-6 (7) victory over the Czech siblings Brenda and Linda Fruhvirtova in their first round doubles clash.

The Kiwi pair had only played together once in the last four years but showed good combination and cohesion against the highly rated teenagers. It was a tight affair throughout, epitomised by match point, which was decided by a Hawkeye call of millimetres.