Eina Svitolina won her first-round match against Caroline Wozniacki at the ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport

Whatever happens over the rest of this week, ASB Classic second seed Elina Svitolina will always remember her first visit to Auckland.

It’s been a special time – as husband Gael Monfils has been able to join her and daughter Skai – which is a rare scenario outside of grand slams or Masters events but coincides with his appearance in the men’s event next week.

The 29-year-old will also have a permanent reminder of her spell here, after getting a tattoo done at a city parlour.

“It’s a new country for me and I heard so many great things about the tattoos here in New Zealand so it’s a good place I thought to get a tattoo,” said the two-time Wimbledon semifinalist. “It’s a Ukraine symbol but I decided to get it here. I designed it myself.”

Svitolina found the place via a Google search – “for the good reviews” – and said it was a great experience.

“It was a really nice place; the tattoo artist was super nice,” said Svitolina.

Svitolina wasn’t recognised there – “No, I don’t think so” – and is happy to be anonymous in Auckland, despite her high profile on the WTA tour, and able to walk around the streets without getting stopped. But she has already made quite an impact, with her engaging personality off the court, which included being part of the ceremonial champagne opening at a New Year’s Eve function for various players and celebrities.

And her first-round match against Caroline Wozniacki on Tuesday will be long remembered, a superb battle at this stage of the tournament.

There is another instalment looming on Thursday evening, as her second-round clash with Emma Raducanu will headline the fourth day.

Going on what she produced in the 6-4 6-3 win over Wozniacki, Svitolina is well placed.

“It’s never easy to play a grand slam winner and Caroline has been at the highest level for so many years,” reflected Svitolina.

As well as the mental challenges that come with a first hit out of the season, Svitolina was also pleased with her physical output after taking two months off following the US Open with a fracture in her foot.

“It’s good to be back, trusting my body,” said Svitolina. “I’m happy I held up, in such a tough first match.”

Aside from her power and precision, the most eye-catching part of her game was the variety, shown with several brilliant drop shots.

“I started to go more for my shots, made a few good winners,” said Svitolina. “That helped me to release the nerves.”

Svitolina enjoyed her first experience on Auckland’s boutique court. It’s small compared to many tour venues, but can create a great atmosphere, with the proximity of the fans, while her coaching team, along with Monfils, were just a few steps away next to a corporate box.

“It’s definitely nicer,” said Svitolina. “I don’t like so much when you play for example, in Roland Garros, they are so far away and you feel like you are alone there. It’s a different experience. [And] when the crowd is really close to the court it’s a much nicer atmosphere, you can hear them engaging, even when I put my towel the people are just sitting there. It’s nice for the players; for the fans as well.”

Given the natural aggression of both players, the match with Raducanu should be a beauty. The British player struggled for rhythm on Tuesday – no surprise after being off the tour since last May – but is capable of some brilliant tennis, especially when her timing is on and had some moments of magic in her first-round marathon against Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

But Svitolina will be a significant step up. She has a ton of experience - with almost 700 tour matches compared to Raducanu’s 147 – and a more solid all-round game. It’s probably too early for Raducanu but she can’t be completely discounted, especially if she finds her groove.

“She’s been at the top for so long, a great fighter and competitor,” said Raducanu of her opponent. “For me it is a match where I have nothing to lose, everything to gain.”

ASB Classic order of play - Thursday

Stadium - starts at 12:00 PM

Yue Yuan (CHN) vs [7] Petra Martic (CRO)

[1] Coco Gauff (USA) vs [Q] Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

[Q] Lulu Sun (SUI) vs [8] Varvara Gracheva (FRA)

NB 6:30 PM [WC] Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs [2] Elina Svitolina (UKR)

[1] Marie Bouzkova (CZE) / Bethane Mattek-Sands (USA) vs Paige Hourigan (NZL) / Erin Routliffe (NZL)

Grandstand - starts at 03:30 PM

[WC] Monique Barry (NZL) / Elyse Tse (NZL) OR Jade Otway (NZL) / Lulu Sun (SUI) vs [4] Jessika Ponchet (FRA) / Anna Siskova (CZE)

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns.