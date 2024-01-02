Elina Svitolina in action against Caroline Wozniacki during the ASB Tennis Classic. Photo / Dean Purcell

For a first bow in Auckland, Elina Svitolina certainly delivered.

The former world No 3 had never played at the ASB Classic before but won’t forget her debut match in a hurry, as she prevailed 64 63 over Danish legend Caroline Wozniacki.

It was a match that lived up to the hype – and probably should have gone to three sets, as there was little separating the two across the 104 minute battle. But Svitolina lifted when it mattered – playing the big points better – and showing why she was acclaimed as the comeback player of the year on the WTA tour in 2023, after a year after the birth of her daughter.

At 29, it feels like Svitolina is starting a new chapter – and who knows where it could end. She certainly has a more aggressive edge to her game, which paid off against the resilient Wozniacki.

”It was tough battle, I am really happy that I could get the win in two sets,” said Svitolina. “It was not easy but I am happy that I handled it quite well. Towards the end of the first set it was tricky, she had a lot of game points for a 5-3 lead and I stayed in the match, really fighting for every single point. I’m happy that I am back playing, back trusting my body and with the level for the first match.”

It was easy to feel sympathy for Wozniacki, who has been a crowd favourite across eight visits here and didn’t expect to be leaving so early, but got the toughest possible draw as a wildcard. She was full of praise for Svitolina but disappointed with her execution.

Tuesday was truly a moment in time, as players of this pedigree don’t usually face off in the first round of a modest tournament on the lower rungs of the WTA ladder.

Two of their five previous encounters had come at the season ending WTA championships (twice), while they had also met at the final in Dubai (a tournament that carries $5 million in prizemoney, compares to Auckland’s $420,000) and the WTA 1000 event in Miami, with a 128 player singles field.

Wozniacki is a former world No 1 – with 71 weeks at the summit – and 30 titles to her name, including the 2018 Australian Open. Svitolina has done just about everything – except take out a major – across a career that has garnered 17 singles trophies and $34 million in prizemoney.

The clash didn’t disappoint. The quality of the shot making and rallies was another level compared to most of the matches so far, especially in the first set. Just as one player seemed to have the initiative, the other took it back.

Svitolina made the quicker start, clicking into gear with her flat forehand, for some trademark winners. But the 33-year-old Wozniacki has always been a great defender and shows those skills in a superb rally midway through the first set, finishing with running forehand winner, before she stopped to salute the crowd.

It was an arm wrestle, though Svitolina seemed slightly more comfortable, shown when she produced some delightful drop shots.

The difference, in the end, was Wozniacki’s inability to take her opportunities, while the Ukraine player was more clinical.

As the first set looked headed for a tie break, Svitolina won an amazing rally – with a retrieval from nowhere – then took set point, with Wozniacki maybe still stunned.

Wozniacki had to find something in the second set – but instead Svitolina lifted, accelerating to a 4-1 lead with a series of well-placed groundstrokes. The Dane fought back – and had a break point at 5-3 – but couldn’t take it.

Instead Svitolina made no mistake with her first match point – after a long exchange – then sunk to her knees in relief, before celebrating with her coaching team.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns.