Elina Svitolina in action against Caroline Wozniacki during the ASB Tennis Classic. Photo / Dean Purcell

For a first bow in Auckland, Elina Svitolina certainly delivered.

The former world No 3 had never played at the ASB Classic before but won’t forget her debut match in a hurry, as she prevailed 64 63 over Danish legend Caroline Wozniacki.

It was a match that lived up to the hype – and probably should have gone to three sets, as there was little separating the two across the 104 minute battle. But Svitolina lifted when it mattered – playing the big points better – and showing why she was acclaimed as the comeback player of the year on the WTA tour in 2023, after a year after the birth of her daughter.

At 29, it feels like Svitolina is starting a new chapter – and who knows where it could end. She certainly has a more aggressive edge to her game, which paid off against the resilient Wozniacki.

”It was tough battle, I am really happy that I could get the win in two sets,” said Svitolina. “It was not easy but I am happy that I handled it quite well. Towards the end of the first set it was tricky, she had a lot of game points for a 5-3 lead and I stayed in the match, really fighting for every single point. I’m happy that I am back playing, back trusting my body and with the level for the first match.”

It was easy to feel sympathy for Wozniacki, who has been a crowd favourite across eight visits here and didn’t expect to be leaving so early, but got the toughest possible draw as a wildcard. She was full of praise for Svitolina but disappointed with her execution.

Tuesday was truly a moment in time, as players of this pedigree don’t usually face off in the first round of a modest tournament on the lower rungs of the WTA ladder.