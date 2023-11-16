When Gael Monfils arrives at the ASB Classic next year, tennis won’t be the only thing on his mind.

While the Frenchmen will be focussed on a deep run at the tournament – and the best possible preparation for the Australian Open – his most important responsibility will be to his infant daughter.

Monfils’ Auckland hotel room will be converted into a temporary kindergarten, as he has parental duties for the week, with his wife Elina Svitolina likely to already be in Melbourne ahead of the grand slam.

Probably the most famous couple in tennis, Monfils and Svitolina were confirmed on Thursday as marquee recruits for the Auckland fortnight.

It’s a coup, given their marketability and also presents an unusual challenge for the couple, with their daughter Skai (13 months old) in tow.

Their plans are changing “every three days,” joked Monfils but it will be a juggle.

Former world No 6 Gael Monfils

“Elina will go to Auckland with our daughter, around 24th or 25th December, so we’ll have Christmas [together] a bit earlier,” said Monfils. “Then [Skai] will stay week two with me [in Auckland] and we will all join in Melbourne.”

Travelling together is a double-edged sword. It can be “a huge support” but also adds “extra stress”.

“We always want the other person to play good so it is like you play two matches instead of one,” laughed Monfils.

Monfils’ ultimate arrival date will depend on progress in the first week of the year, when he will play in either Brisbane or Hong Kong. He has “not so good” memories of his last Auckland visit in 2019, when he pulled out with injury on the eve of the tournament, after practising here for almost a week.

That was bitter – after two previous Auckland withdrawals – but he retains happy memories of his last actual appearance when he thrilled fans with a semi-final run in 2013.

“It was a great week for me, even though I didn’t win it,” said Monfils.

He didn’t take much convincing this time – “I love the city, the tournament is very cool, you are really close to the fans and that brings a different energy, an energy that I like” while compatriots Benoit Paire (2019 runner-up) and Richard Gasquet (2023 champion) offered glowing recent reviews.

Svitolina is looking forward to her first visit, though her husband had one warning.

“I told her everything is good but you need to expect some wind” said Monfils. “It is really windy sometimes.”

Svitolina has made a stunning return to tennis, after being off the circuit for more than a year to start their family. The 29-year-old has rocketed back up the rankings, from outside the top 1000 to No 25, including a WTA title in Strasbourg and several impressive grand slam runs.

“It’s been quite the season for me,” said Svitolina. “I wanted to be in the top 100 so I overdid it. I’m happy that my ranking is back.”

Svitolina will be the second seed behind titleholder Coco Gauff (three).

Elina Svitolina, who will be a marquee name at the 2024 ASB Classic

Monfils has also climbed back, after injury setbacks. He was as low as No 394 in May but is now No 77 and will be a dark horse in a tough men’s field, with American Ben Shelton (17), British-Kiwi Cameron Norrie (18), Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (29) and French teenager Arthur Fils (36) already confirmed.

“Our field is pretty strong and that is pretty cool, before a slam,” said Monfils. " I will prepare myself to be in good shape and be a good challenger for all of the big names in the field.”

Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin, who doubles as Monfils’ long-time agent, pointed out that competing at a home Olympics next year was a big goal for the 37-year-old.

“Every single tournament matters for qualifying,” said Lamperin.

Lamperin also confirmed that he would be taking “zero commission” from Monfils’ participation in Auckland.

“It is always something I have been very clear with the [tournament] people involved,” said Lamperin.

There are still decisions to make on remaining wildcards, but Gasquet will be granted one if his ranking (currently 79) doesn’t make the main draw cutoff.

“Nothing is automatic but it would make sense to keep one for the defending champion,” said Lamperin.

