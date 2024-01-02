Coco Gauff in action against Claire Liu during the ASB Tennis Classic. Photo / Dean Purcell

Defending ASB Classic champion Coco Gauff has eased into the round of 16 with a straight sets win.

The world number three was made to work in her 6-4 6-2 win over fellow American Claire Liu in a first round encounter lasting almost an hour and a half.

Gauff had a strong start to her first match of 2024 going out to an early 4-0 lead. But Liu fought back to make it 5-4 before Gauff broke her serve again and took out the first set.

The US Open champion looked to settle into her game in the second set, breaking Liu once again in the eighth game to secure a convincing victory.

“Obviously so far so good, I had a great New Year and happy to start the season off with a win,” Gauff told Sky Sport.

“I needed to be tested and I feel like I played well today for the first match in a while. Obviously there are things I can do to improve but I did what I needed to do to win.”

Gauff will face fellow teen and world number 111 Brenda Fruhvirtova in the round of 16.