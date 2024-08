Police have confirmed the remains of Yanfei Bao have been found. Photo / Joe Allison

An autopsy has confirmed human remains found in a shallow grave on a farm in Christchurch are missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

The remains were found on Tuesday, and police were confident it was Bao.

The coroner formally identified the remains as Bao’s today.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said: “This news brings to a close a key aspect of our investigation and Yanfei will now be returned to her family”.