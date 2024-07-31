She rushed back to the scene and spoke with a neighbour.
“She didn’t want to say much but she did say that it was a huge relief to know that something had come of the searches.”
Ansell interviewed Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves on the first anniversary of Bao’s disappearance, two weeks ago.
“Talking to Nicola Reeves on the anniversary, you did a get the sense they were confident they were heading in the right direction”, Ansell said.
“Perhaps likely they knew something we didn’t and so when the call came through that they were searching, we went straight out there and I think there was a sense of hope. This was the first time we had been alerted by police of a search in a while”
A postmortem was due to take place yesterday and police have remained at the Greenpark property to search for other possible items of interest,
Bao’s family have been processing the news and taking time to come to terms with the information.
Tingjun Cao, 53, of Bryndwr, has been charged with murdering Bao. He has pleaded not guilty.
Police are now continuing to prepare for the upcoming trial, scheduled for October.
Asked whether having Bao’s remains would help police with their case, Ansell said: “I imagine, as always with any trial, having some evidence like that will be welcome for those prosecuting”.
Asked whether having Bao's remains would help police with their case, Ansell said: "I imagine, as always with any trial, having some evidence like that will be welcome for those prosecuting".
