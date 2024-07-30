Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves yesterday said police were confident the remains officers found in farmland yesterday, one year and 10 days after 44-year-old Bao was reported missing, were hers.

“Our forensic examination team carefully removed the remains yesterday afternoon, and a postmortem is due to take place later today,” Reeves said in a statement this morning.

“This process will formally identify the remains and provide answers for the outstanding questions we have.”

Police have erected a tent over an area of farmland at Greenpark on the outskirts of Christchurch where Yanfei Bao's body was believed to have been found yesterday. Photo / Joe Allison

Police would remain at the Greenpark property today to search for other possible items of interest.

Reeves thanked the “dedicated team” of staff that had brought about yesterday’s result.

”Bringing Yanfei home is what we set out to do, and we are confident that we have succeeded in that.

“This brings a range of emotions, but mainly relief that we can finish this chapter for Yanfei’s loved ones and give them a sense of peace.”

Bao’s family were processing the news and taking time to come to terms with the information, she said.

Police are now continuing to prepare for the upcoming trial in October for the 53-year-old man charged with murder.

Yanfei Bao. Photo / Canterbury Police

Bao was last seen alive on July 19 last year when she arrived at a house for sale on Trevor St, Hornby, set to show a potential buyer through. Her disappearance was upgraded to a homicide investigation a week later.

Reeves yesterday said the remains were found in a shallow grave - about 15cm deep - along a line of trees on the rural property in Greenpark, near Lincoln, about a half-hour drive south of Christchurch.

Police were led to Bao’s suspected remains by a tip-off they received about six to eight weeks ago, Reeves said.

However, she would not detail the information they received, saying police were constrained by “operational reasons” and the upcoming trial for the murder accused.

Reeves said news of yesterday’s discovery had been shared with Bao’s immediate family, “and while long hoped for, [it] still comes as a shock”.

Police searching on farmland in Greenpark, outside Christchurch, after they received new information on missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao. Photo / Emily Ansell

More than 60 police staff were on the scene yesterday, on a piece of land at the intersection of Hudsons and Clarks Rds. Officers spent some 90 minutes searching the property before they found Bao’s suspected remains.

She said the search and discovery had been taxing for police, adding the find brought a certain degree of comfort for investigators.

“It does bring a level of comfort [having found her body]. It is a weight of our shoulders,” Reeves said.

“We’ve all felt this really heavily. We felt this was a piece we hadn’t been able to finalise. This is why we come to work.”

Reeves said a large police presence would continue around the area in the coming days.

“In terms of what else happens, we will continue preparing for trial,” Reeves said of the police’s next steps.

Tingjun Cao, 53, of Bryndwr, has been charged with murdering Bao. He was initially also charged with kidnapping, but police later dropped this. Cao was due to stand trial in October.

Tingjun Cao is charged with murdering Yanfei Bao on July 19. Photo / George Heard

Yesterday’s discovery had not been confirmed to be Bao, however, Reeves said: “I am comfortable that ... we have found her.”

She said a post-mortem examination would be completed today, and a forensic scene examination would also continue where her suspected remains were found.

As he marked the first anniversary of his wife’s disappearance a fortnight ago, Paul Gooch said in a statement via police that he had been yearning for Bao to be found.

“This would provide us some measure of comfort and peace, allowing us to bid our final farewells and begin the healing process.

“Our hearts are heavy as we reflect on the vibrant and radiant spirit of Yanfei. She will be best remembered as a larger-than-life personality, embodying unwavering diligence, hard work, and an infectious sense of humour that brightened the lives of those around her.

More than 60 police staff were on the scene yesterday, on a piece of land at the intersection of Hudsons and Clarks Rds. Officers spent some 90 minutes searching the property before they found Bao’s suspected remains. Photo / Emily Ansell

“It has been incredibly challenging for our entire family to cope with the devastating loss of Yanfei; it has changed all our lives irreparably.”

Gooch said Bao’s daughter had shown “incredible resilience”.

“Her family, friends, and local school have rallied around her, providing substantial love and support, to help her maintain a sense of [normality] and stability in her life.

“It’s truly inspiring to witness her ability to still find reasons to smile and be her authentic self in the midst of such adversity – a testament to her remarkable strength and bravery. Her mother would undoubtedly be deeply proud of her.”

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said police are confident they found the remains of missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao yesterday. Photo / Joe Allison

Gooch said his partner’s “magnetic confidence and warm charisma” drew people to her.

“She took great joy in sharing her captivating stories and wealth of knowledge, generously welcoming guests into her home with love, grace, and delectable cuisine.

“Her positive influence reached far and wide, touching the lives of her family, friends, and colleagues, illustrating a remarkable devotion to her loved ones. Every decision and action she made was rooted in her deep care for others, and her memory will forever occupy a cherished place in our hearts.”

Bao’s China-based family also provided a statement via the police.

“Yanfei has been away from us for a year now. As her family, we still find it difficult to accept this fact. Since the incident occurred, we have been in immense grief, feeling helpless while being far away in our home country.

“We can only hope that the police will find Yanfei soon and bring peace to her soul. Thanks to the hard work and relentless efforts of the police, significant progress has been made in the case, which brings great comfort to our family. We sincerely thank the police for their dedication to Yanfei and their support for us.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.