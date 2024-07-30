Yanfei Bao has been missing since 19 July. Photo / Supplied

Police have found remains in the search for missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

A year on from her disappearance police resumed a search of private farmland near Lincoln this morning.

They said the remains were found in a shallow grave along the treeline of the rural property.

Police said the remains could not immediately be formally identified but work was underway to excavate and forensically examine them.

“This news has been shared with Yanfei’s immediate family, and while long hoped for, still comes as a shock,” said Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves.