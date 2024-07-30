Advertisement
Missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao: Police find remains in search for Christchurch woman

NZ Herald
Yanfei Bao has been missing since 19 July. Photo / Supplied

Police have found remains in the search for missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

A year on from her disappearance police resumed a search of private farmland near Lincoln this morning.

They said the remains were found in a shallow grave along the treeline of the rural property.

Police said the remains could not immediately be formally identified but work was underway to excavate and forensically examine them.

“This news has been shared with Yanfei’s immediate family, and while long hoped for, still comes as a shock,” said Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves.

Police searching on farmland at Greenpark outside Christchurch after they received new information on missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao. Photo / Emily Ansell
“The area had previously been searched, and new information led us back here to search specific locations of interest.

“For operational reasons, we are unable to share the information that led us to search this location.”

A scene examination was now underway and police would be visible in the area for some time, said the spokesperson.

Police searching on farmland at Greenpark outside Christchurch after they received new information on missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao. Photo / Emily Ansell
Police investigation staff were working towards an October trial date for a now 53-year-old man charged with murder in relation to Yanfei’s death.

Police are due to update media later this afternoon.

