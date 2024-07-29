Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Christchurch missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao: Police start new search more than a year after he disappearance

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Yanfei Bao has been missing since 19 July last year. Photo / Supplied

Yanfei Bao has been missing since 19 July last year. Photo / Supplied

A new search for missing, presumed murdered Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao is underway today.

More than a year after Bao disappeared, and with a man awaiting trial for her alleged murder, police will today be returning to private farmland in the Greenpark area – on the southern outskirts of the city – to resume their search.

The farmland has been previously searched but police say “recent information received by the investigations team” has led them back to the spot.

The search, which will involve more than 60 staff, is centred around land near the intersection of Hudsons and Clarks Roads.

Police have previously searched in the Greenpark area. Photo / George Heard
Police have previously searched in the Greenpark area. Photo / George Heard
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves says police are continuing to act on leads and information received, and initiate search activity accordingly.

“We are still determined to do everything we can to find Yanfei and we continue to follow up information that might lead us to her whereabouts,” she said.

“We would like to thank the farm owners in this area who have allowed us to return to search again, and who have been so cooperative with us throughout our efforts.”

The search is due to commence around 9am.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand