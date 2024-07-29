Yanfei Bao has been missing since 19 July last year. Photo / Supplied

A new search for missing, presumed murdered Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao is underway today.

More than a year after Bao disappeared, and with a man awaiting trial for her alleged murder, police will today be returning to private farmland in the Greenpark area – on the southern outskirts of the city – to resume their search.

The farmland has been previously searched but police say “recent information received by the investigations team” has led them back to the spot.

The search, which will involve more than 60 staff, is centred around land near the intersection of Hudsons and Clarks Roads.