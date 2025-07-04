Earlier this week, police arrested a 54-year-old man from Manurewa after he was identified as a high-risk, recidivist retail crime offender. Photo / 123RF

Police have arrested four prolific shoplifters, including a family who are facing 36 charges, after they allegedly stole more than $17,000 worth of groceries in multiple brazen thefts.

One Manurewa man allegedly took more than $10,000 worth of grocery items and other products, while a group of three family members allegedly stole goods worth more than $7000.

Police arrested a 54-year-old man from Manurewa earlier this week after he was identified as a “high-risk, recidivist retail crime offender”.

Inspector Warrick Adkin said officers visited the man at his home, where he was arrested and charged with 12 counts of shoplifting and burglary.

It’s alleged the man had stolen more than $10,000 worth of grocery items and other products in two months, Adkin said.