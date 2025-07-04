“His arrest is a great win for retailers and police as the offender has allegedly been actively targeting retail stores across Counties Manukau District on a daily basis.”
The man has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in Manukau District Court on August 18.
Police also arrested a group of three family members in connection with shoplifting and burglary crimes in the past six months, Adkin said.
“We have charged the trio, who are family members, with a total of 36 charges.
“We will allege the group stole more than $7000 worth of grocery items.
“It’s really pleasing to have brought four people before the court in relation to these crimes and for them to be held accountable for their actions.”
A 54-year-old man was remanded in custody to reappear in Manukau District Court on July 22 on charges of shoplifting and burglary.
A 53-year-old woman charged with seven counts of shoplifting appeared in Manukau District Court today.
A 20-year-old woman facing 14 charges of shoplifting is due to reappear in Manukau District Court on July 18.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.