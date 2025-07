The illegal drugs were purchased online from international sources, police say. Image / File

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The illegal drugs were purchased online from international sources, police say. Image / File

Fantasy, cannabis, pills and ammunition have been seized in Waikato raids after police and Customs busted an online drug importing ring.

A joint operation between the two agencies was launched after a spike in the importing of GBL (Fantasy) and 1,4-B, which is a drug similar to GBL, was identified earlier this year.

Cannabis and ammunition were among the assorted catchment of illegal items caught by police being smuggled into the Waikato. Photo / 123RF

On Tuesday, warrants were executed at Waikato addresses. A total of 4 litres of 1,4-B, 129 cannabis plants, 1kg of dried cannabis, 100 BZP pills, and ammunition were found.

It comes after 30 litres of GBL was seized at the border.