Elliot James Mitchell was jailed for over 11 years for importing and supplying $11 million worth of drugs.
Mitchell and Patrick James Moore were involved in a drug syndicate distributing cocaine, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine.
Moore received a five-year, seven-month sentence for his role in the distribution network.
The “mastermind” of a drug importation and syndication ring has been jailed for more than 11 years after supplying and sourcing drugs worth about $11 million into Christchurch from an overseas supplier codenamed “Pinnokkio”.
Elliot James Mitchell, 29, and another man, Patrick James Moore, 30, were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday by Judge Tony Zohrab after earlier pleading guilty.
Mitchell’s offending related to importing cocaine, LSD, MDMA and ketamine into New Zealand as well as supplying the drugs. Moore’s offending related to supplying MDMA, cocaine and ketamine. The pair were also charged with participating in an organised criminal group.
Court documents allege Mitchell’s offending related to $11m worth of drugs.
Between October 7, 2022 and March 4, 2023, Mitchell, with Moore and the other man before the courts, allegedly worked together with other associates in the implementation and operation of a “controlled drug operation and distribution ring” in Christchurch.
The group used other people to receive the imported controlled drugs, paying them between $3000 and $7000 per importation.
The drugs came from an unknown source, suspected of being in Europe, codenamed “Pinnokkio”, with whom Mitchell was liaising and arranging the importations through. Pinnokkio also advised and helped distribute encrypted cellphones to Mitchell and Moore.
Before the encrypted phones arrived, they would use end-to-end encrypted messaging applications to communicate with each other.
They used different forms of cryptocurrency to launder their funds and profits.
The drugs were disguised in various ways, including in fragrances and medicine balls.
One of the attempted importations involved about $990,000 of MDMA and was intercepted by British authorities in February 2023.
Later, the following month, Mitchell and another man imported $900,000 worth of MDMA into Christchurch.
While talking about the importation with his overseas supplier, Mitchell said the quality of the packaging had improved.
The police investigation also revealed a discussion between Mitchell and another man about importing MDMA.
Mitchell asked the man if he would have more packages delivered to his mother’s address for money. The man agreed and said he would have taken the package for free and that he would happily accept $6000.
The man asked Mitchell if he had been getting margins from the King Cobras gang and said that $6000 was “life-changing”.
Between November 5, 2022, and March 28, 2023, Mitchell and Moore and the other defendant supplied at least 8kg of MDMA to the wider Canterbury community, worth about $1.4m.
Among the names used by people to buy and sell the drugs were “Swineflu”, “Pikachu”, and “Oliver Twist”.
Mitchell also admitted meeting with several money remitters in Christchurch, giving them cash he’d obtained from drug dealing in exchange for cryptocurrency.
He would then send it on to the overseas supplier.
When confronted by police, Mitchell said he was not going to name any names or addresses. He said he imported the drugs, and they got dispersed. When asked where and who the drugs went to, he either couldn’t remember or didn’t want to say.
Moore said he only dealt with gram volumes of MDMA to support himself financially after coming off ACC.
“There is to the Crown’s mind no nexus between what he’s done and his upbringing.”
In relation to Moore, Brown said he had played a leading role in the onward distribution of drugs, but a lesser role than Mitchell.
Brown said there had been mention in submissions about drug use, but the Crown did not accept this was the sort of case that was motivated by addiction that the courts regularly see.
Like Mitchell, Moore had enjoyed a “loving upbringing”.
Mitchell’s lawyer, Elizabeth Bulger, told the court that while it was accepted he was the “ringleader” she did not agree with him being called the “mastermind”.
“But to say a mastermind is to ignore that there was a whole other overseas operation going on which facilitates the passage of drugs into New Zealand, which is where his involvement begins,” she said.
From a starting point of 10 years and six months, Judge Zohrab gave several discounts for Moore’s guilty plea, addiction and rehabilitation, as well as his remorse and time on electronically monitored bail.
He jailed Moore for five years and seven months.
Several other defendants have also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced.