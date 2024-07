NZ Prime Minister wraps up his US tour following attending a 3-day NATO summit. Wishing the Sail GP team well before their final this Sunday. Biden blows another press conference.

A Whangārei grandma has been left traumatised after criminals fired gunshots at her home.

The frightening incident took place on Collingwood St just after 4am, police said.

It is lucky the grandmother, aged in her 70s, was not hurt after the bullets caused damage inside the house, Detective Sergeant Paul Overton said.

“This was a frightening incident for the victim and we will be making sure she receives support in the coming days,” he said.