A popular South Auckland-based musician and social media personality’s home has been riddled with bullets in a late-night shooting.

A police investigation is under way today after a Plumley Cres home was sprayed by gunfire, missing children sleeping in a room.

Edward Ru, also known as Sweet & Irie, took to Facebook last night to share videos of the grandchildren’s smashed front bedroom windows where they were asleep.

Ru told his 65,000 Facebook followers someone had been “shooting at the house” before showing bullet holes in the windows.

“All my kids were sleeping in that bedroom,” he said while showing a pane smashed with at least five holes.

“Just thank the Lord that none of them got hit.”

Edward said he did not know why his home was targeted. Photo / Hayden Woodward

On his second account “Edward W Ru”, which has 13,000 followers, he said he counted at least 33 bullet holes in the side of his home.

“13 bullet holes over here, a good 20-something over here.

“I really didn’t think I disrespected anybody that much that you actually come and shoot at my and my grandchildren, my daughter’s bedroom.

“The situation could be different tonight.”

The internet personality's home was left covered in bullet holes after the shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He said his granddaughter told him that she thought it was him “banging in the garage” but it kept getting “louder and louder”.

He claimed the shooters “looked inside the rooms” before standing outside and opening fire.

A police spokesperson said they responded to reports of a firearm being discharged towards an address on Plumley Cres around 8.39pm.

Inquiries would continue today and the Māngere community could expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in relation to this matter,” said the spokesperson.

“We encourage anyone else who was in the area or has information to assist who has not yet spoken to us, to please get in touch.”

Ru said he recently had the windows redone to be “extra thick”.

He told his followers through tears he was not crying “because he was scared” but because he was angry.

“I can’t believe... that people resort to trying to kill a person and his family, and why, we don’t know why.”

A police spokesperson said they were called to Plumley Cres in Māngere after receiving multiple 111 calls.

Last night the address was cordoned off, with multiple armed officers standing guard.

Police at the scene of a drive-by shooting on Plumley Crescent in Mangere. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Photos from the scene show multiple rounds have pierced the doors and windows of the residence.

Last night’s incident follows a spate of drive-by shootings in recent weeks including a shooting at a family home on Roscommon Rd on the border of Weymouth in south Auckland and another drive-by in a Glen Innes cul-de-sac.

Earlier in June two homes were targeted in one night – one in Onehunga and a second in Māngere East.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.







