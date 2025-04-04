“On the burglaries alone, he’s looking at seven years,” she said.

Judge Bayley said the file was so large it had taken her two hours to go through the multiple summaries of facts.

The 44-year-old has been charged with 23 burglaries, three thefts of a motor vehicle and five charges of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

The offending occurred in 2024 across Dargaville, Tangiteroria, Pipiwai and Matapouri.

Olsen was found to have stolen three vehicles and jewellery of significance that could never be replaced.

“A lot of these people who were burgled lost items that were of significant value, jewellery that was of sentimental value and has come with a sense of a lot of grief for them,” the judge said.

“They’re not asking for compensation, which I must say is very generous, but some did want reparation for costs they had to incur for windows and doors this man smashed through to take their stuff.”

“If it’s possible, these people should receive something.”

Police prosecutor Stu Wilkes agreed but said the issue of reparation might “fall on deaf ears”.

“From the police perspective, if some of those items were to turn up, and I don’t care how, when or why just if they were, that’s got to go towards a credit towards the defendant,” he said.

Although Olsen’s lawyer Julie Young indicated her client had no means for reparation, Judge Bayley directed a report of his financial capabilities.

Olsen also reported he had children in his care and Judge Bayley said she needed to ensure care arrangements were in place.

The sentencing was adjourned and Olsen was remanded into custody until a new sentencing date in July.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.